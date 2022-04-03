ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Man pleads ‘no contest’ in assault of Jackson woman

By Mitchell Kukulka
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 2 days ago
JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of severely beating a woman in Jackson has pleaded “no contest” to all charges. During a pretrial hearing on April 1, Joshua Nelson, 40, entered a plea of nolo contendre -- a Latin term...

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
