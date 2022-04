A former executive from Woodbridge was sentenced to prison for tax evasion.

Matthew Blackwell was the vice president of operations at a family owned food company based in Orange. He embezzled over $927,000 from 2012 to 2016.

Blackwell got just under two years in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release, as well as 120 hours of community service.

Blackwell must also pay a $10,000 fine.