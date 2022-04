Are you down to spend a weekend at a beach house? Riverfront views, sunsets to die for, and a wrap around deck just like the party house you've always wanted. Located in East Peoria, Illinois, this Airbnb rental I found looks like everything I've ever wanted to rent with my friends, seriously. You get so much land to yourself and the location is perfect for a relaxing weekend getaway with views of the river from every area in the home.

EAST PEORIA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO