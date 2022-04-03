ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

Mount Vernon piano student takes second place in Chopin competition

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Koi95_0ey3OmbV00

Jens Otterness, the son of Kipp and Danae Otterness of Mount Vernon, was awarded the silver medal (second place) in the D2 (age 14) Division of the Seattle Chopin Artist Festival Competition, according to a news release.

The event was held Feb. 12-19.

Otterness performed Chopin Nocturne Op. 15, No. 2 Larghetto and Chopin Waltz No. 14 in E Minor, Op. Posth.

The Northwest Chopin Foundation holds the yearly competition in Seattle featuring the finest youth talent in Washington state, according to the release. It has grown to become one of the region’s largest and well-known piano competitions.

Otterness’ adjudicator was Phyllis Lehrer, a professor emerita of piano at Westminster College of Rider University in Princeton, N.Y.

Jens is an eighth-grade student at Mount Vernon Christian School and is a student of Sue VanNortwick, a member of the Skagit Valley Chapter Washington State Music Teacher Association.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

George Clinton Returns from Retirement for Parliament-Funkadelic Tour

Click here to read the full article. George Clinton has some more groove to offer. On Monday, the Godfather of Funk announced his return from retirement with a Parliament-Funkadelic tour planned for this year. Clinton — who went on a farewell tour in 2019 after announcing his retirement the year prior — will join Parliament-Funkadelic for a 17-stop tour across the U.S. this summer. “George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall,” said Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency. “This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.” The group...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Korn + Evanescence Announce Summer 2022 Tour

After sharing the same cryptic video clip on Monday (April 5), Korn and Evanescence have announced a co-headlining North American tour set for this summer. The union is also quite remarkable because the two bands haven't linked up for a tour together since the Family Values run back in 2007 where and Korn put out their untitled album that summer and Evanescence were out in support of their sophomore record, 2006's The Open Door.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Mount Vernon, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
operawire.com

Canadian Opera Company to Present ‘The Magic Flute’

To celebrate its 70-year anniversary, the Canadian Opera Company is set to present Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” this May. The opera will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts and feature Canadian director Anna Theodosakis leading the revival of the audience favorite. “I’m...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Mälmo Opera Announces New Principal Guest Conductor

Sweden’s Mälmo Opera has announced that Patrik Ringborg will be its principal guest conductor. Ringborg is a renowned Swedish conductor whose repertory features over 90 works. He was music director of the Staatstheater Kassel between 2007 and 2017. His experience has taken him to the Semperoper in Dresden, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Deutsches Nationaltheater Weimar, Volksoper Wien and the Norwegian National Opera, among many others.
PERFORMING ARTS
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
116
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy