The Best Face Washes For Hyperpigmentation

You may have heard the word “collagen” before when shopping for products, supplements, or reading about skincare. While it can be found in most parts of the body, it plays a particularly important role in the structure and elasticity of your skin. Although you can buy it in supplement and powder form, your body naturally produces it on its own. However, things like stress, aging, and inflammation can cause collagen production in the body to reduce. Low collagen levels reduce your skin’s natural bounce and glow, which can ultimately lead to dullness and fine lines. Making sure you are producing enough collagen internally is one way to get natural and healthy looking skin. We asked Dr. Christopher Zachary, Professor & Chair Emeritus, Dermatology, UCI School of Medicine.School of Medicine, what tip he recommends for improving your collagen levels naturally.

SKIN CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO