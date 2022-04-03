ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Free Yard Waste Dropoff Through April

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Springfield is offering free yard waste dropoff, starting Monday and continuing through the month of...

www.wmay.com

YourErie

Repaving work around the city to begin soon

The city’s paving program is set to get underway for the summer season, perhaps as early as this week. The asphalt plant will open for the season on Tuesday, as city crews compile the list of the streets that need the most help. Once completed, the mayor must give his final okay for the repaving […]
TRAFFIC
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Group wants to livestream ice events from R.P. Lumber Center

What to do when Gunnar's hockey team makes the finals and Madisyn has figure skating trials but their grandparents don't live in the area or their parents cannot make it to the rink due to health issues? What about Uncle Mike, who wants to see the trials but he travels a lot for work, or Great Aunt Beatrice, who is a fan of Gunnar's team but who doesn't like crowds? The city's administrative and community services (ACS) may have a solution for families in these or similar situations. The committee unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with Live Barn, Inc. to livestream ice events at the R.P. Lumber Center.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
BBC

Preston food bank's plea for donations as supplies plummet

A food bank is running low on supplies following a sharp drop in donations and a rocketing rise in demand. Captain Dominic Eaton, who runs The Salvation Army centre in Preston, said the shelves had been looking "very bare" due to the cost of living crisis. It follows warnings that...
CHARITIES

