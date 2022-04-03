Briggs: A toast to Fifth Third Field as we rank the top moments of its first 20 years

On a chilled morning 20 years ago this week, Joe Napoli could hardly believe his eyes.

The Mud Hens were hours away from playing the first game at Fifth Third Field, their new $39 million stadium, and the surrounding neighborhood — not long ago cobwebbed with shuttered storefronts and crumbling warehouses — was full of life. The streets buzzed. The bars bustled. The air crackled.

“Who would have ever thought there would be a party in downtown Toledo on a Tuesday morning?” said Napoli, the Mud Hens president and CEO.

Flash forward, and the party has rarely stopped, as more than 10 million fans have since passed through the gates of a ballpark that remains our civic hub of summer.

While I hate to interrupt, I’d say that calls for a toast.

Before we raise a glass to the next 20 years of memories at Fifth Third Field, here are one man’s top 10 Mud Hens moments from the first 20:

■ 1. Opening day, April 9, 2002: For all the momentous sporting events in Toledo history — the six major golf championships at Inverness, the Jack Dempsey-Jess Willard heavyweight championship fight in 1919, the list goes on — none were more significant than the first game at the downtown stadium.

And, of course, I don’t mean the game itself, though the Hens’ 7-5 win over the Norfolk Tides in front of a standing-room crowd of 12,134 featured no shortage of pomp, including 11 dignitaries throwing 11 “first pitches.”

I’m talking about what the day heralded and represented.

Fifth Third Field not only catalyzed the transformation of the Warehouse District and downtown but it gave the city what endures as a gleaming jewel. With due respect, the ballpark — once christened by Newsweek as the best stadium in the minor leagues — was everything The Ned wasn’t, and everything fans could have imagined. (Well, almost everything. Fun fact: Hens officials discussed putting a retractable roof over the venue before reality quickly prevailed. “It would have probably doubled the cost of the ballpark,” Napoli said in 2002.)

■ 2. Toledo becomes Titletown, Sept. 16, 2006: A year after going from worst to first to capture their first Governors’ Cup since 1967, the suddenly indomitable Hens did it again, only this time got to celebrate in front of their adoring home crowd.

How adoring? As of late in Game 4 of the championship series against Rochester — which Toledo won to force a deciding fifth game — the team had sold 3,800 tickets for the if-necessary Saturday night finale. Less than 24 hours later, a crowd of 10,300 was in the house as a big-swinging Hens team led by Mike Hessman, Ryan Ludwick, and Josh Phelps slugged to a 10-1 win.

Toledo could play 100 more seasons on the corner of Washington and North Huron, and we’ll never see another flash of such organic excitement.

■ 3. Tigers vs. Hens, April 4, 2012: Back in the old days, when major league owners filled the schedule with lucrative exhibitions and big clubs played an annual game at their Triple-A affiliate, a Murderer’s Row of stars routinely passed through town, including, well, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, who in a 1928 game between the Yankees and Casey Stengel’s Mud Hens smacked back-to-back homers at Swayne Field.

But, alas, times changed. The first collective bargaining agreement in 1968 limited teams to three in-season exhibitions per year and, by 2002, they were banned entirely.

That’s what made the Tigers’ first and only trip to Fifth Third Field such a throwback treat. With Miguel Cabrera, Prince Fielder, and the regulars all playing three to five innings, the Tigers won 8-3 in front of 12,000 fans.

■ 4. Verlander shines, June 6, 2015: Hard to get much better than a cameo by Justin Verlander in the prime of his Hall of Fame career.

On “PreHENstoric Night” — with the Hens wearing Jurassic Park uniforms and Rexy the T-Rex delivering the game ball to Verlander — the rehabbing Tigers ace didn’t disappoint an overflow gathering of 13,300.

After giving up a leadoff single to then-Indians prospect Francisco Lindor, Verlander retired the next 10 batters. He allowed one run on four hits in 5⅔ innings, exiting to a roaring ovation.

“The fans were fantastic,“ Verander said. “They were about as good as I’ve ever heard. The guys coming from Toledo say the fanbase here is fantastic.”

■ 5. Hessman for history, Aug. 3, 2015: If the Toledo Mud Hens and Durham Bulls are the two most famous franchises in minor league sports, the tie’s got to go to the one with the real-life Crash Davis, right?

The Bulls might have the fictional minor league home run king, as played by Kevin Costner in the 1986 hit Bull Durham. But the Hens have the actual one, as played by Hessman, the beloved slugger who made a career of long bus rides and longer blasts.

None was bigger than his last. With a grand slam that orbited deep over the left-field fence and onto Monroe Street, Hessman hit his 433rd career homer in the minors — one more than the previous record-holder, Buzz Arlett, who played from 1918-37.

“I was just happy to do it here at home for the good fans in Toledo,” a champagne-soaked Hessman said afterward.

■ 6. Triple-A All-Star Game, July 12, 2006: Who can forget O-Ryan’s Belt?

In front of a sold-out crowd and an ESPN2 audience, a constellation of stars put on a show, including Hens slugger Ryan Raburn, who belted (sorry, we’ll stop!) a homer in the International League’s 6-0 win over the Pacific Coast League.

The rosters that night featured six players who went on to become Major League all stars, too: Ludwick, Nelson Cruz, Adam Jones, Howie Kendrick, Geovany Soto, and Edinson Volquez.

■ 7. ‘Idol’ mania, May 14, 2010: A then-record crowd of 13,200 burst through the turnstiles for a song and ... National “Dance Like a Chicken” Night (free hats!).

OK, mostly the song, as the community shoehorned in to celebrate Crystal Bowersox, the Ellston, Ohio, native and then- American Idol finalist who threw out the first pitch and performed the national anthem.

No one will remember the baseball — “I think Simon (Cowell) would have banged this game,” manager Larry Parrish cracked after the Hens’ 8-1 loss to Indy — but plenty will recall the EVENT. At a time when Idol was still a pop-culture sensation, you could have brought in the Red Sox or White Sox, and neither would have had more drawing power than Bowersox.

■ 8: Phenoms arrive, Aug. 17, 2021: Before Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, not since Verlander had a prospect so excited Hens fans.

And, just our luck, Verlander — the second pick of the 2004 draft — leapt straight from Double-A Erie to Detroit in July, 2005.

Torkelson and Greene — both ranked among the top five prospects in baseball — not only both came to Toledo last season. The sluggers got here on the same day, as if we were seeing double of a hardball unicorn.

If they become cornerstones in Detroit, this will go down as one of those remember-when nights.

■ 9. Chapman debuts, April 11, 2010: If Fifth Third Field were a baseball circus, it’s featured its share of headline acts, including a notable pair of bookends.

The ballpark played host to the final pro baseball game for Tim Tebow in 2019 — as an outfielder for the Syracuse Chiefs, he gashed open his pinky in a fielding mishap that required eight stitches — and the first one for the world’s hardest-throwing pitcher.

In his pro debut, Louisville Bats left-hander Aroldis Chapman — a Cuban defector newly signed by the Reds — struck out nine Hens in 4⅓ innings. The future seven-time all star had five pitches that topped 100 mph on the scoreboard radar gun.

■ 10. Hessman tossed, June 12, 2008: File this one at the top of the potpourri category.

In one of the ballpark’s most amusing moments, Hessman launched an apparent homer down the left-field line that was called just foul. On the next pitch, he then blasted a no doubter off the scoreboard, and, as he circled the bases, he told the first-base ump, “Call that one foul!” though perhaps not in that exact language. He was immediately ejected (the home run counted).

Other memorable moments at Fifth Third Field include Eric Munson thwacking two homers in an inning in 2002; Kevin Hooper and Hessman playing all nine positions in games in 2005 and ‘09; Toledo wrapping up a win with a 7-2-4-3 triple play in 2013; and four Hens pitchers — Warwick Saupold, Preston Guilmet, Logan Kensing, and Bobby Parnell — combining on a no-hitter in 2016.