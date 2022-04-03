Music maker: Sylvania native Matt Markoff worked behind the scenes on the Grammy-nominated 'Bath Salts'

As Prince might have sung, “All hail the new king in town.”

Matt Markoff sits in the back corner of the Chandler Cafe, dressed in a yellow and black Wu-Tang Clan jacket that he personally received from members of the hip-hop group. He sticks out amid the crowd of impatient-looking young professionals who sit at their respective tables, conducting morning business on their smartphones or tablets. Nobody has any clue that this man dressed in the finest of hip-hop threads is one of the forces behind “Bath Salts” by Jay-Z, Nas, and the late DMX.

It’s nominated for best rap song at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

That nomination is just the proverbial tip of the diamond-encrusted iceberg that lurks underneath Markoff’s Midwestern, aw-shucks charm, which is mixed with the swagger and braggadocio of hip-hop culture. Markoff is what rappers call a “baller.” He’s man who proclaims himself to be the Greatest Of All Time when it comes to Toledo rappers (boasting that he “sold more than five records”).

He made his way in the world by doing things his way, and it’s paid off in both money and respect.

And he worked very, very hard to get there.

The 40-year-old Markoff doesn’t network like normal people. He’s not on LinkedIn, nor does he have a website. “If people want to find me, they can find me,” is all he’ll say on the matter. His business card lists his title as “The A&R Extraordinaire.” He’s mysterious, appearing and disappearing at random places; all that’s missing is a cloud of smoke. One minute his social media pages put him in Las Vegas. Then the next day, he’s in Cleveland.

Then the day after that, he’s in Toledo.

He was in town earlier this month because his older brother, Steve Markoff, was being inducted into the Sylvania Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. Both brothers grew up to work in music — Matt in hip-hop, Steve with rock — and the latter’s local honor reflects his own success in the industry. Steve owns and operates the artistic management company Why&How in Nashville.

Matt Markoff tells the story of his life by starting at the very beginning. He was born at St. V’s and lived on Pebble Stone Road in Sylvania, attending Central Trail Elementary School and McCord Junior High. When he was 13, he moved to Indianapolis. He was an avid reader, especially of The Source magazine.

Already a freestyle rapper named M-N-M (his initials), he knew he wanted to be in the music industry but he didn’t want to be just another music artist trying to make ends meet.

“In my mind, if you sell a million records then you should have a million dollars, but everything I was reading about the music industry was that it was this constant roller coaster of having money then not having money,” Markoff said. “But the people behind the music didn’t seem to have that problem.”

Young Markoff knew then and there he wanted to play a behind-the-scenes role in the music industry. He still hoofed it out for a few years as an artist, releasing a series of albums under the name M-Eighty (he retired using his initials in 1997 when his brother told him about a then-unknown rapper calling himself Eminem, who had just put out an album called Infinite . That rapper’s real name: Marshall Mathers). Markoff said that in high school and college he sold his albums on campus one at a time to classmates, trying to make at least $100 a day.

Indianapolis had a lot of rappers coming to town — KRS-One, Black Sheep, Wu-Tang Clan, etc. — and Markoff networked his way in with some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

“Indianapolis wasn’t like L.A. where you just throw a stone and you hit a rapper,” Markoff said. “I was able to sit there with my Wu-Tang CDs and tell them what they could have done better on an album. Some artists are open to that kind of feedback.”

Markoff performed with several members of Wu-Tang Clan, and briefly held the Guinness World Record for the longest freestyle rap. He graduated from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis with a degree in political science, got a law degree from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in California, and developed an independent name for himself in artist and repertoire.

More commonly under the operations of a record label, A&R is responsible for talent scouting and career development of musical acts.

“A huge element of what I do is A&R administration, which is everything from contract review, royalty collection, publishing registration, licensing, clearances, the whole nine,” said Markoff, who counts his work with Ghostface Killah’s 2018 album The Lost Tape s as a “crowning achievement.” (“I had the label issue his contract 13 times, which made the label say ‘You’re a headache’ to me, but if you tell me I’m a headache that’s just another way of saying I know what the [expletive] I’m doing.”)

Though A&R is where he’s made the most impact in his career, Markoff still records albums. In 2019, he released a well-received mixtape of all northwest Ohio rappers called Toledo EP and has produced a series of albums representing local talent. He also is the curator of the album series The Academy, which includes music from such rappers as Snoop Dogg, Tech N9ne, Tha Dogg Pound, and others.

Steve Markoff said he’s proud of his kid brother.

“[Matt] is that rare breed that figures out a way to get things done despite the odds,” Steve Markoff said in a text message. “He’s gone from a kid in the Midwest with zero connections in the entertainment industry to making an incredible living working with his heroes. There’s literally nothing he can’t accomplish when he puts his mind to it.”

Currently Matt Markoff is writing a book about his A&R experience and working with everyone from Raekwon to Kurupt to Snoop Dogg, and other rap luminaries. In the meantime, he’ll be attending the Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday, and is excited about the chances of a win for “Bath Salts.”

“Hopefully we bring [the Grammy] home,” said Markoff, looking at his jewel encrusted wristwatch.

It was time to go to his next appointment. There was more hustling to do.