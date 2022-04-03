Fifth Third Field, home of the Mud Hens, hits 20th anniversary

One of the first Toledo Mud Hens home runs at Fifth Third Field was hit by Craig Monroe.

He belted the ball onto Monroe Street.

It was an immediate sign that Toledo, the Mud Hens, and the new stadium were a perfect match.

Fifth Third Field is celebrating its 20th anniversary this season, two decades of pro baseball that has provided atmosphere, energy, and potential growth for downtown Toledo.

The Mud Hens moved to Fifth Third Field from Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. Skeldon Stadium, which was converted from a racetrack to a baseball diamond, was home to the Mud Hens for 37 years and is set to be demolished this fall. Toledo played its first season downtown beginning in 2002.

There is a clear consensus among prominent voices within the Mud Hens and around Toledo: The move paid off.

“The vision, at that time, was, ‘What are we going to do to make sure our downtown is brought back to its heyday?’ And I think that there was more hope at the time than reality that this one entity — and the fact that it was being centrally located – could really give rebirth to the area,” Lucas County commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said. “They had the vision. I don't think they saw the level of growth that has actually transpired, because of their original decision, but congrats to the leaders at that time for realizing that they really had a special opportunity.”

At Skeldon Stadium, the Mud Hens averaged 290,000 to 295,000 in annual attendance, Mud Hens general manager Erik Ibsen said.

When the plans were first created for Fifth Third Field, based on the organization’s market size, the stadium was estimated to have an annual attendance of 425,000 to 435,000.

It turned out to be an underestimate.

Over the past two decades, the Mud Hens have averaged 530,000 fans in annual attendance, Ibsen said. They have reached more than 10 million spectators in that span and have sold out at least 500 games.

“It's something that we're proud of, the community should be proud of,” Ibsen said. “We couldn't have done it without the community support, obviously, and we're just looking to keep it going. You look at the development downtown and the wonderful things that are going on around Fifth Third Field in the warehouse district and downtown, and then there's a lot of momentum that continues to happen.”

Since the organization’s move to Fifth Third Field, the Mud Hens have won six division titles, including last season’s Triple-A East Midwest Division crown.

Post 2002, Toledo has finished above .500 eight times.

The Mud Hens jumped on the trend of moving professional sports stadiums into cities and their downtown areas. The organization at the time traveled to an estimated 10 to 12 baseball stadiums to factor in what the organization wanted in their new stadium.

Fans were surveyed at town halls for features at the ballpark and the new location, said Joe Napoli, the president and CEO of the Toledo Walleye and Mud Hens.

After conversations with fans and finding the right elements for Fifth Third Field, downtown Toledo was selected as the new home of the Mud Hens.

“Most communities, people do not want the ballpark in their backyard,” Napoli said. “In Toledo, what we found was everyone wanted the ballpark. So it was really fascinating to us that we had the opposite reaction. It was very positive. And then we selected this site because we saw the potential of the three- to four block-radius.”

With the move came an increase in businesses near the stadium.

“You can park in one place and do everything else you want to do, like go to one of the restaurants or the bars and go to the game,” said Mud Hens play-by-play announcer Jim Weber. “That's a big part of it. We're like the central attraction of everything that goes on down there.”

Seven years after Fifth Third Field, the home of the Toledo Walleye, the Huntington Center, opened.

Napoli estimated more than 110 businesses in the area have started since 2002.

“It really was the catalyst to start the surge to Toledo,” Skeldon Wozniak said. “Having this renaissance of downtown, it really was the kickstart to just what we needed down here.”

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz noted without the impact of the stadium, events such as last fall’s Solheim Cup and the Gwen Stefani concert wouldn’t have been possible.

“I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that the momentum we've seen in downtown Toledo would not have happened without Fifth Third Field,” Kapszukiewicz said.

The creation of Fifth Third Field has led to a new neighborhood. The Warehouse District is the fastest growing neighborhood in the Toledo area, according to Kapszukiewicz.

He added there are $650 million worth of projects around downtown Toledo that have either been completed or underway.

“Looking back, the decision not only was the right decision, but frankly it was the only decision the community had,“ Kapszukiewicz said. “The Mud Hens could not have survived where they were, they just couldn't have survived. And now they are not nearly surviving, they're thriving. So is downtown Toledo as a result.”