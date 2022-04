The Blue Blood showdown in the 2022 NCAA Championship game truly lived up to the hype on Monday night in New Orleans. An improbable run by the eight seed North Carolina Tar Heels had them facing off against fellow Blue Blood and one seed Kansas Jayhawks. Either Hubert Davis would win a title in his first season or Bill Self would join the elite coaches of college basketball with more than one title to his name. While Kansas cruised past the Villanova Wildcats, North Carolina won a thriller against their arch-rivals the Duke Blue Devils. History was bound to be made on Monday night in the Big Easy and it was indeed made.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO