Brooklyn Beckham signs prenup ahead of £3m wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may have secretly gotten engaged as the singer showed off a huge, circular diamond ring while shopping for baby clothes. Rihanna dropped a not-so-subtle hint that she and A$AP Rocky may already be engaged! While out on an LA shopping trip, the “Only Girl” singer rocked a big rock on her ring finger. The ring had a huge circular diamond on it with a thick gold outline. She also sported a black graphic tee, low-rise jeans that showed off her growing baby bump and a red and yellow baseball cap as she browsed Kitson for baby clothes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO