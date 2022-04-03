ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ mocks Ginni Thomas’ ‘completely normal’ text messages to Mark Meadows

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
“Saturday Night Live” mocked Ginni Thomas’ “completely normal” text messages to Mark Meadows in the latest episode of the sketch comedy show.

The skit came after reports surfaced that Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Meadows, who at the time was serving as White House chief of staff, exchanged text messages regarding efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Clarence and Ginni Thomas, portrayed by Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon, respectively, appeared on an episode of “Fox and Friends” during the show’s cold open. Fox’s Brian Kilmeade, played by Mikey Day, Ainsley Earhardt, played by Heidi Gardner, and Steve Doocy, played by Alex Moffat, hosted the show in the skit.

“Here to talk about that and the Supreme Court are two friends of ours handling their own little controversy this week, Justice Clarence and Ginni Thomas,” Day’s Kilmeade said.

After discussing the justice’s week-long hospital visit, which was not related to COVID-19, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson, the show’s hosts started asking the couple about the latest outrage regarding the text messages between Ginni Thomas and Meadows.

“Ginni, the left is currently losing their minds over a couple of completely normal texts you sent to your pal Mark Meadows on Jan. 6. Is that right?” Day’s Kilmeade asks.

“It sure is,” McKinnon’s Thomas replied while smiling.

“And now they want the honorable justice to recuse himself. I mean, you’re allowed to speak your mind,” Moffat’s Doocy said.

“Yes and I don’t want any trouble. I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously. All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo, and then we release the Kraken,” McKinnon’s Thomas responded, mentioning the catchphrase some of the far right used that referred to eventual election fraud evidence that they believed is to be revealed.

Moffat’s Doocy then questioned the justice about his connection to his wife’s efforts, asking “Justice Thomas, she doesn’t talk to you about this stuff though, right.”

Thompson’s Thomas giggled at the question before responding “some say yes, some say no.”

Justice Thomas has drawn criticism since reports surfaced regarding his wife’s texts with Meadows. A number of lawmakers have called on Thomas to recuse himself from cases involving the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and one has gone as far as to say the justice should resign.

#Snl#The Supreme Court
