ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Easter To Remember

Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Easter Bunny hops into Sprecher April 3rd. Have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny, then take a brewery tour. Top it off by...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Is Burger King Open On Easter Sunday 2022?

A standard Easter dinner might consist of deviled eggs, a baked ham, roasted carrots, and mashed potatoes, but even the holiday that marks the alleged resurrection of Christ can't stop a craving for an Impossible Whopper and a bag of salty French fries from Burger King. Fun fact: Did you know that in 2018, the fast food chain promoted a limited-edition Whopper Páscoa (a chocolate "Easter Whopper") in Brazil? According to Lexology, the promotion was an April Fool's prank, which meant Brazilian Whopper enthusiasts with a sweet tooth never got to have their chocolate Easter bunny in burger form.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Time Dunkin' Sold Easter Egg Doughnuts

Much like cake and specialty coffees, doughnuts with special flavors and decorations can mark a holiday occasion. Some shops offer doughnuts with black-and-orange icing on Halloween. You can often find red-and-green doughnuts with little tree-shaped sprinkles on Christmas. It's a food that can be tailored to fit just about any holiday.
RESTAURANTS
WALA-TV FOX10

You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year. The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps. You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue. Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The...
LIFESTYLE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana: Please Think Twice About this Popular Easter Candy

Hippity-hoppity, here comes Easter. The holy holiday falls on April 17th this year and most of us will probably celebrate the day in some fashion. Perhaps you'll attend services, visit family and friends, take in a delicious Easter brunch or have guests over for ham or prime rib. If you have children there will certainly be candy and Easter baskets. Before you load up on those famous creme-filled eggs, there is something you might want to consider.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Beer Bottles#Root Beer#Brewery Tour#Visit Your
Mashed

30% Want Chick-Fil-A To Bring Back This Discontinued Menu Item

While Chick-fil-A has its core menu items — chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and the OG chicken sandwich — the fast-food chain has also seen a rotating cast of specialty treats come and go over the years. There were savory picks like the chicken salad sandwich, the carrot and raisin salad, and coleslaw. Then there were desserts like the banana pudding milkshake, a brownie with nuts, and the cheesecake, the latter of which even had its own Facebook page at one point petitioning to add it to the menu again.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WPTV

Grab a free frozen treat from Dairy Queen on Free Cone Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dairy Queen is welcoming the start of spring in the best...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King's New Whopper Sandwiches Are Officially Here

Menu changes happen, whether we like them or not. While some menu items may be as safe as timeless classics, others come and go. Sometimes items are discontinued as their popularity fluctuates to make room for new items, or to consolidate the ingredients a restaurant has to purchase. Yes, it's certainly a sad day when you realize your favorite order is no longer on the menu. However, the arrival of new menu items is always cause for excitement and hope.
RESTAURANTS
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Spring Treat Collection Includes 3 New Sweet Treats

Dairy Queen's frozen treats are iconic. From the instantly recognizable bulbous-shaped vanilla soft serve to the constantly changing shake flavors, the brand is dialed in when it comes to sweet frozen treats. Now, to celebrate spring, the brand is dropping three new colorful and eye-catching frozen treats. Dairy Queen's spring...
FOOD & DRINKS
WALA-TV FOX10

Szechuan Sauce at McDonald’s

The fan-favorite Szechuan Sauce is returning to restaurants for a limited time through the MyMcDonald’s app. It will only be available for a few days so now is your time to grab it! Joe and Chelsey did a taste-test on Studio10 with McDonald’s famous McNuggets. The sauce is...
CELL PHONES
goodhousekeeping.com

Easter flowers: Philippa Craddock on flower arranging for Easter

Easter is a time for embracing all things spring, be it spending more time out in nature or enjoying beautiful blooms in your home. As the seasons change and the weather starts to get warmer - you may be thinking about how to inject some life and colour into your home after the cold and dark months of winter.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy