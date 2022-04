GASTONIA, N.C. — Dozens of Gaston County families are now looking for a new place to live. Those families were living at the Fairfield Inn in Gastonia after falling on hard times because of the pandemic, but they told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon that they were shocked when they found out Friday morning, that they needed to pack their bags and leave.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO