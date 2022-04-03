ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say 6 dead, at...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Independent

I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Chicago shooting leaves at least 7 people seriously hurt, police say

At least seven people were seriously injured Sunday following a shooting in South Chicago, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. when two cars drove by a group of people who were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WTVM

Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after two people were injured in a Sunday morning shooting. According to police, two males were shot in the 2800 block of Cusseta Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities say both victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. Other details surrounding...
COLUMBUS, GA
WFXR

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a high-speed crash in Danville killed a teenage driver and sent another teen to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. According to the department, […]
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap#The Associated Press
Kat Kountry 105

Convicted Killer From Minnesota Killed in Colorado Police Chase

A convicted murderer from Minnesota wanted for a parole violation was killed in a crash while being pursued by state troopers in Colorado. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, the deadly incident occurred last Thursday in northern Colorado. The Wyoming newspaper reported the 66-year-old Minnesota man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a drainage ditch during a chase that began in Wyoming before entering Colorado with speeds approaching 120 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Repository

Canton police: Maryland man remains unconscious a week after assault

CANTON – A Maryland man injured outside a downtown Canton bar last week remains unconscious in a local hospital, according to Canton police. The suspect accused of causing the injuries turned himself in to police Monday night. The 22-year-old Lawrence Township resident was arrested at the police department, said Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman. ...
CANTON, OH
NBC Sports

Kerr: Government must show 'guts' after Sacramento mass shooting

All the Warriors and Kings wanted from their Sunday night was a basketball game at Golden 1 Center that would entertain fans and conclude without injuries. A reasonable ask, right? But life and death in America has a way of intruding. For early Sunday morning, a couple blocks away from...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy