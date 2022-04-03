ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andaseat Phantom 3 Gaming Chair Review: Compact and Comfortable

By Benjamin Aboagye
 2 days ago
With a mid level asking price of $349.99, the Phantom 3 chair ticks all the right boxes without trying too hard to be more than what it is, rather focusing on a straightforward, easy to use and comfortable experience that’s well built for daily use. Today's best AndaSeat...

ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

