A former Whitehall ethics chief has reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.Helen MacNamara, an ex-deputy cabinet secretary, is said to be among the first wave of people to be dealt a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) by the Metropolitan Police as part of its investigation into the Partygate scandal.She received the fine on Friday in relation to a leaving party at the Cabinet Office on 18 June 2020 to mark the departure of a private secretary, according to the The Daily Telegraph.Ms MacNamara was the director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2018...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO