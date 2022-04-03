28 People Who Completely Misunderstood Someone Or Something
1. This person who confused the word "date":
2. This person who thought Guitar Hero had an original soundtrack:
3. This person who needed to read the message a few more times:
4. This person who received this message:
5. This person who tried to tell a joke:
Don't you know about the bird? Everybody's talking about the bird. from sadcringe
6. This person who thought they were receiving a compliment:
How rude... from sadcringe
7. This person who didn't get their ex's wit:
When I tried to breakup with my ex, he sent me a picture of myself eating steak from sadcringe
8. This person who didn't understand how languages work:
☠️☠️☠️ how is this possible from facepalm
9. This person who was confused about how years work:
No you are not. from facepalm
10. This person who conflated languages and accents:
Welcome to Stan Twitter, Folks from facepalm
11. This person who didn't have a clear understanding of the what an ancestor is:
When a man has has nothing to do but think… from facepalm
12. This person who misunderstood the question:
Rob the guy from London from facepalm
13. This person who knew quite literally nothing about Europe:
Apparently Europe has no food and no "tech" from facepalm
14. This person who had a terrifying understanding of pregnancy:
15. This person who said pronouns were invented by millennials:
💀 from confidentlyincorrect
16. This person who thought daylight savings was decided by nature itself:
so who’s gonna tell him from confidentlyincorrect
17. This person who thought this was an at-home COVID test:
What quarantine does to a person. from confidentlyincorrect
18. This person who didn't know the basic rules of using a microwave:
Check out this gem....... from stupidpeoplefacebook
19. This person who didn't understand how genes work:
I have no words from stupidpeoplefacebook
20. This person who thought he was sending these texts separately:
I got four phone calls from the dealership immediately after this, but didn't pick up. from cringepics
21. This person who posted in the wrong Reddit community:
r from 196
22. This person who didn't know what "effort" meant:
So they put "effort" on a list of "doesn't require any effort" from facepalm
23. This person who was confused about outer space:
The sun up there… from facepalm
24. This person who was trying to grasp bisexuality:
This had me laughing my ass off from facepalm
25. This person who thought their order was messed up:
A Pizza with no toppings from facepalm
26. This person who tried to get out of class:
27. This person who didn't know what kind of animal the Pink Panther was:
You’ve never seen a pink lion? from facepalm
