ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

28 People Who Completely Misunderstood Someone Or Something

By Ajani Bazile
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47W3lG_0ey3MB4K00

1. This person who confused the word "date":

😭

@alxmalloy 06:08 PM - 29 Jan 2022

2. This person who thought Guitar Hero had an original soundtrack:

@yesfan1999 02:22 PM - 17 Mar 2022

3. This person who needed to read the message a few more times:

man we both high af 😭😭😭

@ihyomeo 04:24 AM - 09 Mar 2022

4. This person who received this message:

@420insidejob 09:11 PM - 20 Aug 2021

5. This person who tried to tell a joke:

Don't you know about the bird? Everybody's talking about the bird. from sadcringe

6. This person who thought they were receiving a compliment:

How rude... from sadcringe

7. This person who didn't get their ex's wit:

When I tried to breakup with my ex, he sent me a picture of myself eating steak from sadcringe

8. This person who didn't understand how languages work:

☠️☠️☠️ how is this possible from facepalm

9. This person who was confused about how years work:

No you are not. from facepalm

10. This person who conflated languages and accents:

Welcome to Stan Twitter, Folks from facepalm

11. This person who didn't have a clear understanding of the what an ancestor is:

When a man has has nothing to do but think… from facepalm

12. This person who misunderstood the question:

Rob the guy from London from facepalm

13. This person who knew quite literally nothing about Europe:

Apparently Europe has no food and no "tech" from facepalm

14. This person who had a terrifying understanding of pregnancy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXQHv_0ey3MB4K00
u/killHACKS / Via reddit.com

15. This person who said pronouns were invented by millennials:

💀 from confidentlyincorrect

16. This person who thought daylight savings was decided by nature itself:

so who’s gonna tell him from confidentlyincorrect

17. This person who thought this was an at-home COVID test:

What quarantine does to a person. from confidentlyincorrect

18. This person who didn't know the basic rules of using a microwave:

Check out this gem....... from stupidpeoplefacebook

19. This person who didn't understand how genes work:

I have no words from stupidpeoplefacebook

20. This person who thought he was sending these texts separately:

I got four phone calls from the dealership immediately after this, but didn't pick up. from cringepics

21. This person who posted in the wrong Reddit community:

r from 196

22. This person who didn't know what "effort" meant:

So they put "effort" on a list of "doesn't require any effort" from facepalm

23. This person who was confused about outer space:

The sun up there… from facepalm

24. This person who was trying to grasp bisexuality:

This had me laughing my ass off from facepalm

25. This person who thought their order was messed up:

A Pizza with no toppings from facepalm

26. This person who tried to get out of class:

this email i just got i can’t

@autiodrip 02:20 PM - 27 Oct 2021

27. This person who didn't know what kind of animal the Pink Panther was:

You’ve never seen a pink lion? from facepalm

28. And lastly, this person who took seriously unhelpful photos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdmIK_0ey3MB4K00
u/JustImprovingReddit / Via reddit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Here are 20 amazingly common things people learned at an embarrassingly late age

You're never too old to learn new things. In a world where a majority have to hustle to make a living, we rarely get the time to explore the world that goes beyond our daily routine. Without exploring new things, new places, and meeting new people, our world will always be limited to the bubble we exist in. Sometimes even the most obvious thing can fly straight over our head. It's common for people to assume that even the most insane things are normal, simply because it's widely accepted or it has always been the status quo. There are so many misconceptions we have simply because we thought them to be normal. Sometimes new information could be staring right into our face and we'd still not see it until someone else pointed it out to us.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Talk to Someone Who Is Hearing Voices

Hearing voices may seem like a strange phenomenon, but it is a widespread symptom across psychiatric and medical conditions. Given the strange perception of the symptom, some clinicians feel unprepared to encounter patients experiencing hearing voices. Well-intended questions, like "what are they saying?" can be counterproductive; conversations about the experience...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I realised it was time to delete Hinge when my date stuck his finger in my mouth

I was half-joking when I told my ex, pregnant at the age of 20, that I would never date again and pointed out that while I would be looking after our child, he would be free to see whoever he wanted. Little did I know at the time that this would prove untrue – and I would become a serial dater.This conversation popped into my head whilst, mid-Hinge date, a very cute man told me I was “a catch”, and proceeded to stick his hand in my mouth in a hook-like fashion. My mind then drifted to the leftover...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sadcringe 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
The US Sun

My colleague’s naming her baby after medical word for POO because she ‘likes the sound’- I daren’t tell what she’s doing

WHENEVER a mum-to-be tells your their baby name, the polite thing to do is smile and gush over how sweet it is - even if you think it's absolutely terrible. That said, there are always exceptions to that rule - and one woman has been left in a VERY awkward position after finding out the weird meaning behind the name colleague wants to give her son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals her date Googled her medications after finding them in the bathroom: ‘My jaw dropped’

A woman has shared a text she received from her date, in which he admitted to Googling the medications he found in her bathroom before asking if she was “mentally ill”.In a recent video shared on TikTok, Chloe, @b****craft444, shared a screenshot of a text from someone who she appeared to have gone on a recent date with. According to the screenshot, Chloe began the conversation by asking how his evening was going. However, in response, the man sent a text in which he revealed that he did research on some of the medications he found in her bathroom and...
TV & VIDEOS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Question Answered: Here’s Why God Made A Dog

I'm a dog guy. Always have been. Oh, it's not that I hate cat's, cat's are fine. But dog's are...well, dog's. I've had several through the decades I've stumbled on the planet. The first I remember was Sparky, a collie-mix we had on the farm. She was followed by Sarge, a German Shepard on that same farm. He turned out to be the one my dad loved best, the one he said was smarter than a lot of people he knew. How special was Sarge? Dad had a polaroid of him on the wall of his Nursing Home room until the day he died at eighty-six.
ANIMALS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

822
Followers
761
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy