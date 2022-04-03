ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best foaming facial cleanser

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have normal, dry, combination, oily or sensitive skin, a good facial cleanser is essential when it comes to your skincare regimen. Foaming facial cleansers remove makeup, dirt, excess oil and harmful contaminants from the surface of the...

Harper's Bazaar

The Best Tinted Moisturizers of All Time

Tinted moisturizers have always been our go-to on days when we want a little coverage without the feeling of foundation. But the latest and greatest tinted moisturizers have redefined the skincare category entirely. No longer just a hydrating tint, the formulas below have added benefits like brightening niacinamide and vitamin C, SPF 30 or SPF 50 protection, and coverage that rivals even the best liquid and powder foundations. Whether you have dry skin, oily skin, or something in between, these are the 15 best tinted moisturizer formulas that work on all skin types and that have stood the test of time.
shefinds

The Natural Ingredient Experts Swear By To Brighten Skin: Citric Acid

Within the world of skincare there is a wide array of products and ingredients to choose from for remedying specific qualms you may have with your complexion. Retinol is well known for its anti-aging properties and ceramides are great for adding hydration to the skin, but the ingredient best for illuminating your appearance is citric acid.
SPY

Keep Your Skin Cleansed, Clear and Hydrated With These Face Washes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Washing your face may seem like a no-brainer, but do you use a face wash that is specially formulated for your unique needs and skin type? It’s okay, most people don’t. But when cleaned properly, the best face washes remove dirt and oil, leaving your skin looking toned and feeling hydrated. However, the wrong face wash could dry out your skin, leave it oily or exacerbate underlying skin problems. So how do you...
shefinds

The One Tip Doctors Swear By To Stimulate Collagen Production In The Body

You may have heard the word “collagen” before when shopping for products, supplements, or reading about skincare. While it can be found in most parts of the body, it plays a particularly important role in the structure and elasticity of your skin. Although you can buy it in supplement and powder form, your body naturally produces it on its own. However, things like stress, aging, and inflammation can cause collagen production in the body to reduce. Low collagen levels reduce your skin’s natural bounce and glow, which can ultimately lead to dullness and fine lines. Making sure you are producing enough collagen internally is one way to get natural and healthy looking skin. We asked Dr. Christopher Zachary, Professor & Chair Emeritus, Dermatology, UCI School of Medicine.School of Medicine, what tip he recommends for improving your collagen levels naturally.
In Style

Reviewers With Dry Skin Rely on This "Youth in a Jar" Face Cream for Extra Hydration

As someone who reads product reviews for eight hours a day, there's an overarching trend of commenters who only leave reviews if something is super great or utterly terrible. I think that's understandable: It's an extra step, and unless you have something to get off your chest, there's often not much to gain. So it's all the more compelling when a skincare product collects compliments hand over fist, and that's exactly the scenario with Neal's Yard Remedies Frankincense Intense Age-Defying Cream.
whowhatwear

How to Buy the Absolute Best Sunscreen for Your Skin Type, According to Derms

If you ask any dermatologist what the number one skincare product you should be using is and chances are that they'll all say the same thing: sunscreen. Not only can unprotected sun exposure lead to melanoma, but it can also cause your skin to age prematurely, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. Wearing sunscreen every day (yes, even on cloudy days or days when you'll be indoors near a window) is the best way to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.
Refinery29

CBD & Retinol Are The “Most Impressive” Combo In Skincare

Throughout his twenty-three year career as a plastic surgeon, Julius Few, MD has become somewhat of a public figure, traveling between offices in Chicago and Los Angeles to meet with clientele that includes Gwyneth Paltrow. In addition to garnering respect in the aesthetics space, Dr. Few has most recently pioneered impressive clinical research in one of the most misunderstood areas of the skin-care industry: CBD.
Medical News Today

Sodium hyaluronate in skin care: What to know

Sodium hyaluronate is a derivative of hyaluronic acid. It has many uses, including the treatment of arthritis, dry eyes, ulcers, and wounds. It is also present in skin care products and cosmetics. Sodium hyaluronate is a humectant, which means that it attracts moisture. People can use it topically in creams...
WWLP 22News

Best China Glaze nail polish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The right manicure is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, and it all starts with high-quality nail polish. Because China Glaze nail polishes are so affordable, you can enjoy both a high-performance formula and a wide array of color options.
WWLP 22News

Best mini USB fan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When spending a long day working on a computer, the heat or stillness of the air can become an issue over time. One of the quickest and easiest ways to relieve that discomfort is through a mini USB fan. Mini...
WWLP 22News

Best headphones under $200

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When searching for a new pair of headphones, many of the best options available can be expensive. Finding a pair that fits a budget while still maintaining all the desired features can be challenging. Especially with so many different types of headphones on the market, knowing what works for specific needs and uses only makes it harder to find the right pair. However, that does not mean that there are no high-quality headphones with every feature wanted in a more affordable price range.
purewow.com

The 10 Best Memory Foam Pillows for Every Type Of Sleeper In 2022

So, you’ve finally decided to do something about your sleepless nights—congrats! The first stop on the road to insomnia recovery? A new pillow. More specifically, a memory foam pillow that’ll make tossing and turning a thing of the past. See below for 10 of the best memory foam pillows for every type of sleeper, plus advice on how to choose one (and the benefits of each).
WWLP 22News

Best Bluetooth boombox

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When looking for a speaker that can handle some wear and tear, blast sound in any environment and can live up to all kinds of events, the boombox might be the item required. Equipped with massive sound power and a tough exterior, a boombox is perfect for going to the beach, throwing a barbecue or even for use around the house.
