For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. BA.2, also called "stealth omicron," is now spreading widely in the US. It was responsible for nearly 55% COVID-19 cases in the US during the week that ended March 26, according to a new estimate on Tuesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO