Sunday updates from the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

The boys and girls were divided into four age groups: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15. Each hit two drives and two chips at the Tournament Practice Area before moving to the famed No. 18 green at Augusta National to attempt putts from 15 and 30 feet. The cumulative distance from their longest drive and distance from the hole on their closest chip and putt determined their overall score.
Hamilton Coleman , from Evans Middle School, finished fourth in the Boys 12-13 age group after winning the drive portion of the competition with a drive of 232.6 yards. Lyla Hawker , who already made history as the first to ever make the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals from the First Tee of Augusta , finished 10th in the Girls 7-9 age group. Zane Madison , from Martinez, finished seventh in the Boys 7-9 age group.
AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – The man accused of killing 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony in January was set to have a bond hearing Friday morning, but it’s been pushed back. The District Attorney’s office says 21-year-old Antoine Redfield requested that the bond hearing be continued. “This man is a monster,” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt. Words from […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Anna Davis is the winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The 16-year-old from San Diego County was bogey-free on the back nine at Augusta National and closed with a 69. That still didn’t look to be enough. LSU junior Latanna Stone birdied the 16th hole for a two-shot lead with […]
Tiger Woods has posted an official update on his social media channels ahead of his decision to play at The Masters. Woods has informed his fans that he will travel to Augusta National today to continue his preparation for the event he sensationally won in 2019. "I will be heading...
Golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is eagerly awaiting the start of the Masters at Augusta later this week. The Masters is without a doubt the best golf tournament in the sport. It’s a picturesque setting and always brings out the best in the world’s top competitors. There’s a new...
Cities in Florida usually top the list of places to retire, especially for retirees who want to live near the beach. Sure, the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico are great places to be, but in Anderson, South Carolina, you can enjoy a small town lifestyle near the shores of beautiful Lake Hartwell. Not familiar with Anderson or Lake Hartwell? Here's the scoop.
Some things go without saying. Jordan Spieth being really, really good at Augusta National is one of those things. That said, it's still impressive to see just how good Spieth has been in the Masters when it's broken down by earnings. The folks over at Pickswise, a site that gives out free picks and betting insights, had a look at which players have made the most at the iconic venue since 2012, even breaking it down by shot-to-earnings ratio.
Tiger Woods just made the announcement that the world of golf had been waiting to hear. The golfing legend is putting in the work to try and make his Masters return at Augusta. The five-time Masters winner made the announcement on Twitter on his own personal account. “I will be...
Bryson DeChambeau was asked Monday at Augusta National Golf Club if he had been in touch with Phil Mickelson since fallout from comments he made about a potential league to rival the PGA Tour. "I've tried to reach out, but he's gone dark," DeChambeau said. "There's no contact." Mickelson is...
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tiger Woods remains a “game-time decision” for the Masters, but that didn’t stop the 15-time major winner from making headlines on Sunday for something few saw coming — his choice in footwear.
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
With the Masters just five days away, the golf world received unfortunate news regarding the food at Augusta National. In a surprising turn of events, there will be no Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches for sale at this year’s tournament due to “supply-chain issues.”. Georgia Peach Ice Cream...
Augusta National Golf Club, you might recall, has a unique set of rules in place. Not only for its club members and their guests and patrons during the Masters, but also for pro golfers competing in the first major of the season. Masters rookie Talor Gooch apparently forgot, or wasn’t...
They’re playing for the Valero Texas Open title on Sunday at TPC San Antonio, but there is more on the line than a PGA Tour win and a prize money payout of $1.548 million. Can we interest anybody in a last-minute trip to Augusta?. Of the top 20 players...
The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
Welcome to another edition of The Grind where we didn’t think we could be any more excited for this year’s Masters, and then, well, Tiger Woods showed up. And no, not just for the sushi feast Hideki Matsuyama promises to serve at the Champions Dinner. Just look at this hype video Augusta National put together from his nine holes after arriving on Sunday:
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The loss of the Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich is a travesty, a disappointment, a sad statement of our time … and about a hundred other things, if you believe the Internet commenters. But the few of us lucky enough to try the Georgia Peach...
One of the most talked-about things about the Masters Tournament and going to Augusta National as a patron is the quality and prices of the food served at the tournament. The concessions at Augusta National are delicious, and they're priced way more reasonably than any other major sporting event in the world. Prices are higher at concessions stands for Little League games than at the Masters. I defy you to spend $15 and not eat three meals there, even with inflation in 2022.
