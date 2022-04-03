ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Sunday updates from the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

By John Hart
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 80 golfers, ages 7 to 15, from across the United States competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

30 states were represented, with Georgia and California tied for most players with seven each, including three from the Augusta area .

The boys and girls were divided into four age groups: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15. Each hit two drives and two chips at the Tournament Practice Area before moving to the famed No. 18 green at Augusta National to attempt putts from 15 and 30 feet. The cumulative distance from their longest drive and distance from the hole on their closest chip and putt determined their overall score.

Hamilton Coleman , from Evans Middle School, finished fourth in the Boys 12-13 age group after winning the drive portion of the competition with a drive of 232.6 yards. Lyla Hawker , who already made history as the first to ever make the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals from the First Tee of Augusta , finished 10th in the Girls 7-9 age group. Zane Madison , from Martinez, finished seventh in the Boys 7-9 age group.

    Masters champion Nick Faldo poses with Hamilton Coleman of the Boys 12-13 division as he holds his champions medal for long drive during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Lyla Hawker of the Girls 7-9 division chips during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Lyla Hawker of the Girls 7-9 age division drives during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Lyla Hawker of the Girls 7-9 age division drives during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Hamilton Coleman of the Boys 12-13 age division drives during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Zane Madison of the Boys 7-9 age division drives during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Zane Madison of the Boys 7-9 division chips during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
    Zane Madison of the Boys 7-9 division prepares to putt during the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
All photos courtesy Augusta National Golf Club
A banner hangs in the clubhouse at West Lake Country Club in Martinez, Georgia, where a watch party was held to support the Augusta area participants in the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Hamilton Coleman, a student at Evans Middle School, reacts to participating in the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Courtesy: ANGC)
Lyla Hawker of Augusta, and father Justin, react to her participating in the 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April, 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy, ANGC)

For final results and more event information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

