When you have a Las Vegas residency, you do it big. That’s why Miranda Lambert is releasing Actin’ Up on April 7. So, for the fans that can’t be in Vegas, or the ones that miss out on tickets, Lambert is dropping a new song the same day those tickets go on sale. It’s going to be a good day for all of her fans. The new album Palomino is also set to come out this year.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO