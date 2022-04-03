ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police: shooting leaves six dead, several injured

By Associated Press, Paige Weeks
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that at least 15 people have been; six have been killed.

Security residents ordered to secure homes as deputies search for shooting suspect

ORIGINAL: SACRAMENTO, Calif ( AP ) — Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city’s downtown.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

