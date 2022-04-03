ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Smith to return with 'dancey' single

Cover picture for the articleSam Smith is set to return with a "dancey" track. The 29-year-old singer is preparing to return with an upbeat new single called 'Love Me More', and Sam can't wait for fans to hear the new material. A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Sam is super excited...

NME

Hilltop Hoods return with honest and fun new single ‘Show Business’

Hilltop Hoods have returned with a new single titled 'Show Business', featuring US soul singer Eamon, putting a fun spin on the trails and tribulations linked to the entertainment industry. Hilltop Hoods' Suffa (aka Matthew Lambert) explained in a press statement that the idea for 'Show Business' stemmed...
Rolling Stone

Birds of Tokyo Share Uplifting New Single, ‘Smith Street’

Birds of Tokyo have released their first new music of 2022 with "Smith Street", a lovely ode to the iconic Melbourne street. "Smith Street" was written in the depths of last year's Victorian and NSW COVID-19 lockdowns, which is why the song is filled with a spirited sense of freedom, a much-needed feeling during that time. "So take me all the way / To the edge of the night / To Smith Street where things never close," the band cry in the rousing anthem.
NME

Lykke Li returns with sombre new single ‘No Hotel’

Lykke Li has shared her first new song in two years – listen to 'No Hotel' below. The Swedish singer-songwriter's new track is co-produced with longtime collaborator Björn Yttling, who worked with her on her first three albums 'Youth Novels', 'Wounded Rhymes' and 'I Never Learn'.
Sam Smith
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008's Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. "It is very early days and Britney isn't putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music," a source told The Sun. "Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved."
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
