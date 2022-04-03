ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brooklyn Beckham signs prenup ahead of £3m wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz

By Celebretainment
starlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Beckham has reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of his £3 million wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz next weekend. The 23-year-old son of retired soccer ace David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and the 27-year-old actress are set to tie the knot on April 9. And...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
heatworld

Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50

When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
David Beckham
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Massive Diamond Ring & Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation – Photo

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may have secretly gotten engaged as the singer showed off a huge, circular diamond ring while shopping for baby clothes. Rihanna dropped a not-so-subtle hint that she and A$AP Rocky may already be engaged! While out on an LA shopping trip, the “Only Girl” singer rocked a big rock on her ring finger. The ring had a huge circular diamond on it with a thick gold outline. She also sported a black graphic tee, low-rise jeans that showed off her growing baby bump and a red and yellow baseball cap as she browsed Kitson for baby clothes.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Selena Gomez Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans In New Instagram Video: 'Look At Her Now'

There’s no question that Selena Gomez, 29, is a radiantly natural beauty, as seen in an Instagram video uploaded by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. The Only Murders in the Building star is seen posing au naturel in the very beginning of the clip, and then the camera quickly jumps to footage of her full makeup look for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on February 27th.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Heiress
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez and Issa Rae Got the Red Memo at the Critics' Choice Awards

Red was a popular choice at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, as celebrities fully embraced adrenaline dressing and opted for the fiery hue to instantly get noticed. Indeed, these stars put the "red" in red carpet tonight, doing so in unique, attention-grabbing ways. Selena Gomez's Louis Vuitton cape gown made a regal entrance, while Kathryn Newton's plunging-neckline maxi would turn anyone's head. "Booksmart" star Kaitlyn Dever got the same memo, which translated to a chest-baring halter-neck dress with an alluring open back. Chrissy Metz's take involved a princess gown featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette complete with a wide skirt that was embellished by a middle seam of embroidered flowers. Similarly, Issa Rae's Carolina Herrera ruffle gown showcased a pretty flower print and included flower details at the neck.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Victoria Beckham's wedding rows

There’s so much to stress out about when it comes to your wedding; the dress, the flowers, the venues, the table plan… except it’s not actually Victoria Beckham’s big day. Friends say the fashion designer is in full meltdown mode over her son Brooklyn Beckham’s imminent...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy