Brooklyn Beckham signs prenup ahead of £3m wedding to heiress Nicola Peltz

Red was a popular choice at the 27th Critics' Choice Awards, as celebrities fully embraced adrenaline dressing and opted for the fiery hue to instantly get noticed. Indeed, these stars put the "red" in red carpet tonight, doing so in unique, attention-grabbing ways. Selena Gomez's Louis Vuitton cape gown made a regal entrance, while Kathryn Newton's plunging-neckline maxi would turn anyone's head. "Booksmart" star Kaitlyn Dever got the same memo, which translated to a chest-baring halter-neck dress with an alluring open back. Chrissy Metz's take involved a princess gown featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette complete with a wide skirt that was embellished by a middle seam of embroidered flowers. Similarly, Issa Rae's Carolina Herrera ruffle gown showcased a pretty flower print and included flower details at the neck.
