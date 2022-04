Cardi B deleted her Twitter account today after she put her fan base on blast after they started criticizing her for not attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. On Sunday night (April 3), Bardi, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Up,” jumped on her Twitter account to respond to fans who were upset that the Bronx, N.Y. rapper didn’t attend the awards ceremony. Apparently, her fan base accused Bardi of teasing them with an alleged appearance at the annual awards show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO