10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, $174 AirPods Pro, Fitbit sale, more

For Sunday, April 3, 2022, you’ll find some truly fantastic deals on Amazon. There’s plenty to enjoy, but the big news is the retailer’s sale on Apple headphones. AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are both down to the lowest prices of 2022 so far. Beats headphones are also on sale, which is great. Plus, you’ll find one-day deals on lawn care products, Fitbit activity trackers, and so much more.

The BGR Deals team dug through hundreds of deals and chose our 10 favorite ones that you need to see today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. And you can check out even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.

🚨 AirPods Pro are down to just $174 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple

The best-selling black KN95 masks on Amazon right now are somehow on sale for just $0.28 each

BONUS DEAL: Would you prefer KN95 masks made in the USA? Check out Breatheze KN95 masks, which are on sale for $14.99 per 10-pack

🚨 ONE DAY ONLY : Best-selling Fitbit activity trackers start at just $79.95 for one day only

: Beats over-ear headphones have huge discounts up to $170 off today Get the insanely popular Roomba 692 robot vacuum for just $199 instead of $300

BONUS DEAL: Want a higher-end model with an auto-empty base? Check out the Roomba i3+ while it’s $51 off or the Roomba i6+ while it’s $60 off

#1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!

The #1 best-selling soundbar on Amazon’s entire site is the Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar, and right now it’s on sale for only $35.95

🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time!

BONUS DEALS: Amazon is running a big sale this weekend on refurbished Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Show 8, Ring Video Doorbell Wired, and more — check out all the deals right here