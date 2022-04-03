ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Letter from Newton North principal

By Jerry Reilly
village14.com
 2 days ago

This has been a very challenging week at North. As we enter the change of the quarter, it is clear that we have some students struggling to be civil and respectful to each other, some who are feeling exhausted, and some who are just trying their best to hold it all...

village14.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Mock slave auction at N.C. school prompts apology, action plan from district

PITTSBORO, N.C. (TND) — White students at a North Carolina school reportedly held a "mock slave auction," during which they sold their fellow non-white classmates. A racial equality group claims the mock slave auction happened in the presence of faculty and staff of the school, and was also recorded on video, according to the Associated Press. Several students reportedly received one-day suspensions for their involvement.
EDUCATION
KDRV

From Vice Principal to President

Medford, OR -- St. Mary’s School is getting a new president from its current staff. St. Mary’s School Board of Trustees announced today the 43rd leader of St. Mary’s School is Ryan Bernard. It says Bernard has spent nearly 25 years in education with a dozen of...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newtonville, MA
Newton, MA
Education
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry J#Newton North Community#The Newton Police#The Newton Public Schools
The Conversation U.S.

A new way to pick the best school for your child

When parents look for information to help them choose a good elementary or secondary school for their child, they often turn to a variety of sources online. For instance, they may check out state government websites that provide “report cards” on local schools. Examples include Virginia’s School Quality Profiles or Ohio’s School Report Cards. Parents might also rely on popular school rating websites like GreatSchools.org, Niche.com or U.S. News & World Report’s K-12 schools directory, which claims to help parents find the “best” schools for their child. As a researcher who specializes in education policy, I see some shortcomings with how many...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy