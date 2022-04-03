ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Bird flu detected in at least 20 states: Here’s what we know

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Since the start of 2022, avian influenza has been confirmed in at least 22 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Should you be concerned?. The first case this year among a commercial flock was among turkeys in Indiana. Since then, new cases have been reported almost daily...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Migratory Birds#Cdc#Turkey Barns
ABC News

Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NebraskaTV

Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Merrick County

Bird flu has been detected in a backyard flock in Merrick County. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the flock. Since the...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports human H5N6 avian influenza case in Jiangxi Province

China has reported another human H5N6 avian influenza case on the Mainland, according to the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health in Hong Kong. The case involves a 51-year-old female living in Nanchang in Jiangxi Province, who had exposure to live domestic poultry before onset. She developed symptoms on February 20 and was admitted for treatment on February 23. She is in critical condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Bird flu: Iowa to kill 1.5M more hens, turkeys due to recent outbreaks

Two more outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza – otherwise known as bird flu – have been detected in Iowa, according to state agriculture officials. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed cases at a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County and a commercial layer flock in Guthrie County.
IOWA STATE
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency’s chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses and...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy