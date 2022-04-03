Police ask for help in finding missing Virginia man

UPDATE: According to Virginia State Police, Bryant has been safely located.

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a man who went missing Saturday, April 2.

The man is 66-year-old Kenneth Bryant, and he was last seen at 11:17 a.m. Saturday morning on James River Road in Appomattox, Virginia.

Bryant is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he was probably wearing a tan button-up shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

He is possibly driving a red 1997 Chevrolet S-10, displaying the Virginia license plate tag, “KENDEL”.

(Vehicle picture provided by Virginia State Police)

Bryant suffers from a cognitive impairment and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-7922 or, if Bryant is seen, call 9-1-1 .

