Appomattox, VA

Police ask for help in finding missing Virginia man

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3qgV_0ey3IL2Q00

UPDATE: According to Virginia State Police, Bryant has been safely located.

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a man who went missing Saturday, April 2.

The man is 66-year-old Kenneth Bryant, and he was last seen at 11:17 a.m. Saturday morning on James River Road in Appomattox, Virginia.

Bryant is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he was probably wearing a tan button-up shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

He is possibly driving a red 1997 Chevrolet S-10, displaying the Virginia license plate tag, “KENDEL”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmgKb_0ey3IL2Q00
(Vehicle picture provided by Virginia State Police)

Bryant suffers from a cognitive impairment and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-7922 or, if Bryant is seen, call 9-1-1 .

Vickie Andrus
2d ago

Prayers for him to be found and able to safely return home . 🤷‍♀️🙏🙏 please check on Project Lifesaver as it will help find him quicker. Police- please let the families know about Project Lifesaver!!

Reply
