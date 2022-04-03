Police ask for help in finding missing Virginia man
UPDATE: According to Virginia State Police, Bryant has been safely located.
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a man who went missing Saturday, April 2.
The man is 66-year-old Kenneth Bryant, and he was last seen at 11:17 a.m. Saturday morning on James River Road in Appomattox, Virginia.
Bryant is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say he was probably wearing a tan button-up shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.
He is possibly driving a red 1997 Chevrolet S-10, displaying the Virginia license plate tag, “KENDEL”.
Bryant suffers from a cognitive impairment and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-7922 or, if Bryant is seen, call 9-1-1 .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 7