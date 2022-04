It is never too early to think about barbecues and fireworks. The City of Great Bend solicited funds again to host a fireworks display on July 3 at the Great Bend Expo Complex. In the past, the goal is $15,000 to carry out the show and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the city is within $1,000 of reaching the goal.

