BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, a guard at Southern Regional Jail claimed some inmates were being denied water for days at the time in the quarantine section. The current staffer, who provided a copy of their badge as proof of employment, wanted to confirm a water issue at the facility following another claim by a girlfriend of an SRJ inmate. The girlfriend, Katie Dunford, claimed her boyfriend was forced to drink from the toilet after three days without access to water.

BEAVER, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO