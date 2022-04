WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Waukesha Holiday Parade victim is going home Friday, March 18. Gregoria Perez spent four months recovering at a Waukesha rehab center. There were hugs, cheers and a lot of love for Perez as she walked out of Aria of Waukesha Rehabilitation. She is one of many victims who were struck at the Waukesha holiday parade in November 2021 after a man drove his car through the parade path. Perez was walking with her church group.

