Grand Rapids, MI

Jury deliberations resume Monday in Whitmer kidnapping trial

By Chris Potter
94.1 Duke FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A jury will resume deliberations Monday in the case of four men...

Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man who pleaded guilty in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer takes stand in trial against 4 men

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who pleaded guilty to plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took the stand to testify against the four others charged in the plot. As part of Ty Garbin’s guilty plea to a lesser charge, he testified about the men he allegedly plotted with to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the days before the 2020 election.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US News and World Report

Jury to Weigh Fate of 4 Men Charged in Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

(Reuters) - A jury will begin deliberations on Monday in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in a case that pits domestic terrorism allegations against accusations of entrapment and prosecutorial overreach. In closing arguments on Friday, a government prosecutor described the men...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Gretchen Whitmer was to be tied up and posed for photos in kidnap plot, trial hears

Four self-proclaimed militiamen who allegedly planned to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had plans to tie her up and pose for photos with her, a court has heard.The plotters, who were arrested in autumn 2020 after an FBI operation, are accused of making an elaborate plan to abduct the governor and put her on “trial” for treason based on their grievances against her Covid-19 policies. As the trial unfolds, the details of what they allegedly imagined doing are becoming clearer.According to a recording played in court on Thursday, one of the four men told FBI agent Mark Schweers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Recordings played at Whitmer kidnapping plot trial: ‘If we can’t have our world, they can’t have theirs’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It was another revealing day in court on Friday (March 18) for the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Messages and recordings of the members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia were played for the jury. An informant for the FBI testified on Friday. The informant joined the group initially, but turned on them after the talk turned to killing police officers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
