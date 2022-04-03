Jury deliberations resume Monday in Whitmer kidnapping trial

Four self-proclaimed militiamen who allegedly planned to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer had plans to tie her up and pose for photos with her, a court has heard.The plotters, who were arrested in autumn 2020 after an FBI operation, are accused of making an elaborate plan to abduct the governor and put her on “trial” for treason based on their grievances against her Covid-19 policies. As the trial unfolds, the details of what they allegedly imagined doing are becoming clearer.According to a recording played in court on Thursday, one of the four men told FBI agent Mark Schweers...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO