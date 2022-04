Long before catching video on cell phones, it was REALLY difficult to catch a live concert on video using a VHS camera. You would have to somehow hide it (since most were relatively large), sneak it past security and then - assuming you wanted to catch the whole concert - hold it up to record it for maybe two hours or more. All that time, hoping not to be spotted by security. Bootlegs, although not the greatest quality, would be sold on the black market, with no royalties going to the artists.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO