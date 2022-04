There’s more to Italy’s “one euro homes” scheme than just scoring a bargain for less than a pound, warns a man who chose to give up his property less than three years into the project.Danny McCubbin bought a house in Mussomeli, Sicily, in 2019 - but made the decision to return it to the authorities after refurbishment proved too much of a challenge.The €1 properties are on sale as part of an Italy-wide initiative to sell off crumbling, unused properties in poorly populated towns, in a bid to attract new residents and local investment.Mr McCubbin, a chef and former marketing...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO