Two Rivers music academy expands scholarship program

Registration is open for 2022 summer programming at Sewickley Academy — and it is open to everyone, not just students of the school. “We’re bringing back old favorites and introducing a variety of new programs for all ages,” said Ruth Neely, Director of Libraries at Sewickley Academy and the 2022 Summer Programs Coordinator. “This year, we’re excited to launch a pilot program offering options for adults, as well. We’re hoping for a mix of parents who want to stay on campus while their children are at programs and adults from all over the region who are looking for an engaging way to learn something new.”

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO