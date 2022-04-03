Two Rivers music academy expands scholarship program

WARDELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Southwest Virginia Community College honored students at annual Awards Day ceremony. Each year, beginning in 2019, faculty nominate students for academic excellence in their various programs of study as well as exemplary participation, leadership, or service in college clubs and organizations. Workforce students are also honored for their work while earning credentials and, for the first time, athletes were honored for their achievements. The Student Government Association (SGA) also select their top faculty and staff to honor on behalf of the student body.
