Beallsville, PA

Beallsville Residents Report Mysterious Sound Of A Loud Explosion Last Night

 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON / WESTMORELAND COUNTIES (KDKA) — Did you hear a loud bang last night along the Washington-Westmoreland County line?

We’re working to learn about where that came from.

Several viewers reached out to us asking about the explosive sound.

They heard it in the area between Beallsville and Scenery Hill.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.

State police were at the scene investigating, but they had no details on what it could have been.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

