ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny and seasonable today; Patchy frost possible tonight

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next chance of rain arrives Tuesday...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Looking ahead to late Tuesday storm potential

A good morning to you all on this Monday! It’s going to be another calm morning start out there with temps in the 40s to low 50s. Mainly sunny skies will take the day again, with highs ranging in the upper 60s at the coast to the low-mid 70s inland. The clearing mostly holds up […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
BEND, OR
YubaNet

Some drizzle tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

Valley rain and mountain snow showers tonight and Tuesday then mild and dry through Friday. Another chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Saturday. A weak storm system will move through the region tonight and Tuesday. This will be a warm system with snow levels varying at times between 7000 to 8000 feet. Minimal snow impacts are expected but there still is a chance that chains could be required at times. The system is not that conducive for thunderstorms but maybe over the northern third of the Sacramento valley on Tuesday we could see a couple of Thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

Blog: Another frost possible next weekend

If you are eager to dig your hands in the soil and start your annual flower or veggie garden, I would advise to wait just a little longer. During the upcoming week we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the 70s and chances for Rain Tuesday night and Thursday. That storm system Thursday could bring a big pool of arctic air across the country.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy