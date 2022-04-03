ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Twin Brothers Killed, Firefighters Hurt in Trenton Blaze

By Rudy Chinchilla
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin brothers died and four firefighters were injured when flames ripped through a Trenton, New Jersey, home Saturday evening. The brothers, who were 20 years old, died when flames erupted at the...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 2

Stefannie Freeman
2d ago

My heart breaks for this family, not only to lose one of your son's but both of your twin sons to a fire is just devastating! My deepest condolences to the family and friends of these two young men! RIP brothers! To the firefighters that risk their lives running into danger to save lives and homes, I hope you have a full speedy recovery and thank you for your service!!!!🙏😢

Reply
3
Related
NBC New York

Twin Brothers Die in Fast-Moving NJ House Blaze

Twin brothers died and two other residents escaped when fire tore through a single-family home in New Jersey's capital city Saturday, authorities say. They were 20. Fire officials in Trenton say they responded to a call about the three-alarm blaze on Carteret Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. The brothers were found dead at the scene.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
State
New Jersey State
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up....
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident
Trentonian

Trenton man is 4th murder victim of 2022

TRENTON – The capital city fourth murder victim of 2022 was identified as 46-year-old Albert Barnes. Barnes was shot in the chest multiple times Tuesday night on the first block of Camden Street around 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later, prosecutors said. No arrests have...
TRENTON, NJ
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
NJ.com

Teenager found dead with gunshot wound inside N.J. home, authorities say

A teenager was found dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night inside a Trenton home, a Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson told NJ Advance Media. Police were called to the Liberty Street home just after 9 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, the office said. The boy, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
Trentonian

Trenton man convicted of robbing Bordentown City bank

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a Superior Court jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting a 58-year-old Trenton man of robbing a Bordentown City bank of nearly $7,000 in January 2020. George T. Rodgers, of Jarvis Place, was found guilty March 29 of one count of...
TRENTON, NJ
The Independent

I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy