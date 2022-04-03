Missing Appomattox County man found safe

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — What began with deputies approaching a suspicious car in the Appomattox County High School parking lot Monday led to a police chase — and now two people arrested for trying to murder a student. Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson said two young adults...
A South Carolina man died after a dump truck rolled down a hill and hit him, news outlets reported. The man was rushed to a hospital after he tried to tow the disabled truck with a Ford F-250 on Saturday, March 19, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office told WHNS and other TV stations.
HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Human remains found decomposing in a wooden area near a road in Alexander County on Monday belonged to a 54-year-old Hiddenite man missing for almost a month, an autopsy revealed. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to Kenneth Dale Walker who was reported missing […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A child who was reported missing in Florence County has been found safe, deputies said. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 12-year-old Madison Grace Lintvedt. She was last seen at her home on Sandridge Road in Scranton between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Human remains found by a jogger on a dirt path in rural Cumberland County last week have been identified as a Stedman man missing since January.
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that the remains of 46-year-old Robert Fortner were found in the woods near the 2700 block of Evans Dairy Road around 6:45...
A 7-month-old child has died after being mauled by a dog at a home in east Georgia this week, multiple news outlets report. The child was in the care of her great-grandmother on March 22 when the attack unfolded at a home in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, The Augusta Chronicle reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two suspects have been charged following the theft of about $10,000 worth of power tools in Bedford County on March 17. On Wednesday, Campbell County authorities arrested Robert Figg and Gabrielle Waller on outstanding larceny and property damage warrants. These charges stemmed from the...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that they have identified the human skeletal remains that were discovered Jan. 6 in a wooded area on St. Helena Island close to where a 67-year-old man went missing more than four years ago. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Major Bob Bromage said...
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy they are considering endangered. The Menasha Police Dept. identifies the boy as Isaac. They say he was last seen in Menasha during the early morning hours Monday. He may be wearing a black nylon coat with a hood. Isaac has...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New information is being released about a puppy stolen this week from the Lynchburg Humane Society. According to LHS, the 2-month-old male puppy was likely taken between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday. A surveillance camera watching the puppy enclosure malfunctioned, so there's no video of...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The search has resumed for the body of a missing Chesterfield man in the Appomattox River. On March 22, at 8:10 p.m., authorities were called after Caleb Lubrun, 34, of Chester, was last seen fishing with relatives when he jumped into the Appomattox River at Roslyn Landing and never resurfaced.
GBI needs help identifying Missing Hikergeorgia state news. The GBI is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a deceased man believed to be a hiker on Springer Mountain found. The man was found specifically off the Benton MacKaye Trail, which is part of the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County. A forensic artist’s rendering of the man is attached.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people they have deemed persons of interest in the theft and destruction of a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was stolen in Amherst County. It was then found abandoned...
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A gun was fired in the bathroom of Lucy Addison Middle School Tuesday afternoon. Roanoke City Public Schools said no one was injured when the gun went off. Police and school administration are investigating the incident, the district said. "Roanoke City Public Schools has a...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The woman suspected of stealing a puppy from the Lynchburg Humane Society earlier this week has been arrested. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip related to the stolen puppy Thursday morning that led them to a residence on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights.
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is in custody in a shooting in Roanoke earlier this week. Roanoke police said officers responded to a call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Orange Avenue NE around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was taken...
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Police in Danville are looking for a vehicle they say is involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend. Police responded to the crash around 3:45 Saturday afternoon on Franklin Turnpike at Orphanage Road, near the city limits. A 26-year-old motorcyclist, a Danville resident, received serious,...
(WSET) — Gusty winds Thursday are likely behind numerous power outages Thursday. Campbell County is seeing the highest number of outages as of 1:45 p.m., with 959 customers without power. [VIEW INTERACTIVE RADAR]. Appalachian Power is reporting a total of 3546 customers without electricity. The following communities are affected,...
