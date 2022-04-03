Mannings Bar before Inverness Council yet again

Yes, we need funding for road repairs. How about using some of the tax money from these 10,115 new homes to finance that? Makes a lot of sense to me. I’m complaining about the roads in Citrus County that are not getting paved, especially when I drive down Forest Ridge Boulevard in Beverly Hills, or rather, I should say, down in Citrus Springs, Florida, down Deltona. They’re putting in a whole new section of homes. They haven’t even started building the houses yet. Everything’s bare; they’ve taken down all the trees. It looks like a sandstorm when you go through there and they’ve paved all the roads, yet my road that I’ve lived on for 30-something years has not been paved and it has ruts and potholes all over the place. So I don’t understand the ignorance of the taxpaying people, the way they treat the taxpaying people and the citizens and residents of Citrus Springs, as they are paving for the contractors, it appears, and not paving for the people that actually live here and drive on these roads.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO