ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Mannings Bar before Inverness Council yet again

By Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManning’s Bar on State Road 44 was demolished a year ago but the former dilapidated building that has been the source of Inverness city officials’ headaches for years isn’t giving up the ghost easily. For decades the city tried to demolish the neglected building and another...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness City Council to review future development

The Inverness City Council will see Tuesday a road map of the city’s future round of building projects and studies for the next several years. During the council’s regularly scheduled public meeting, the council will review the 2021 Inverness Community Redevelopment Agency five-year work plan. The council will meet 5:30 p.m. at city hall, 212 W. Main St., Inverness.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness downtown hotel rising despite material and labor shortages

It’s doubtful that visitors to the future Inverness downtown hotel will be aware of the real estate and construction headaches its owner and builder had to endure to get the three-story structure built. The latest is the rocketing material costs, labor shortage, and supply chain delivery problems that have...
INVERNESS, FL
redbankgreen

RED BANK: SPARKS FLY YET AGAIN

A screen grab from Wednesday’s council meeting. (Photo from Zoom. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s mayor and the so-far only contender for his job squared off Wednesday night at yet another contentious borough council meeting. Adrienne Bilaal, seen here in 2017, was appointed to the Housing Authority after...
RED BANK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Hernando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Inverness, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Harbor Freight coming to Inverness; Taco Bell opens

It’s official: Harbor Freight is coming to Inverness. Greg Rice, the city’s community development director, said the California-based tool and equipment chain will be located in part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North. There is...
INVERNESS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Citrus County Chronicle

Commercial vendors prohibited at Blue Run

Starting today, April 1, unauthorized commercial usage of Blue Run of Dunnellon Park is prohibited under a new ordinance the City Council passed on Monday, and the new law will be strictly enforced. Marion County, which shuttles Park users from Blue Run back to KP Hole Park, is the only transportation service allowed to use the Park. The Park serves as an exit hub for tubers and kayakers who float downstream on the Rainbow River.
DUNNELLON, FL
Mid-Hudson News Network

Council accused of violating city charter again

POUGHKEEPSIE – The city’s common council is in direct violation of the city charter, again. In addition to failing to establish a redistricting committee as mandated by law, the council is now failing to hold specific meetings required under the city charter. The informational meeting, required by law...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness event hooks large crowds

In an effort to cast a wider net this year, the city of Inverness expanded its popular Big Bass Classic on Saturday, March 19, rebranding it as the the Big Bass, Bluegrass & BBQ. Consider it a success as the downtown area was packed throughout the day. To hook city visitors and get them to stay for the day, Inverness Parks and Recreation Director Woody Worley said the city decided to add food and bluegrass music. The day’s events began at 7 a.m. and wrapped up at 3:30.p.m. The event was hosted at Liberty Park. In addition to the city of Inverness’ event, the Key Training Center hosted the 15th annual Clean Air Bike Ride, which started and ended in downtown Inverness. The events made for a busy, crowd packed area throughout downtown Inverness.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Spring Break at the county fair

For many years the Citrus County Fair and Spring Break coincide. School Day at the Fair celebrates the youths of Citrus County with a day-long Midway special. This year School Day saw hundreds of students, parents and grandparents visit the midway on a hot, dry afternoon to take in games, rides and foods that make the Citrus County Fair famous.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Commercial Property#Food Drink#Mannings Bar#Inverness Council
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Bravera Health Seven Rivers has broad impact on Citrus County

I write today with appreciation for the team members at Bravera Health Seven Rivers who help make Citrus county a healthier, better place to live and gratitude for patients who choose our hospital for their care. The impact of our health system adds up as the skilled and compassionate hands of physicians, nurses and other team members deliver safe, quality care around the clock every day. Last year, patients received the medical care they needed through more than 114 thousand interactions with our hospital and physician clinics as the pandemic heightened the need for medical care.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – ROADS & HOMES

Yes, we need funding for road repairs. How about using some of the tax money from these 10,115 new homes to finance that? Makes a lot of sense to me. I’m complaining about the roads in Citrus County that are not getting paved, especially when I drive down Forest Ridge Boulevard in Beverly Hills, or rather, I should say, down in Citrus Springs, Florida, down Deltona. They’re putting in a whole new section of homes. They haven’t even started building the houses yet. Everything’s bare; they’ve taken down all the trees. It looks like a sandstorm when you go through there and they’ve paved all the roads, yet my road that I’ve lived on for 30-something years has not been paved and it has ruts and potholes all over the place. So I don’t understand the ignorance of the taxpaying people, the way they treat the taxpaying people and the citizens and residents of Citrus Springs, as they are paving for the contractors, it appears, and not paving for the people that actually live here and drive on these roads.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
BBC

East Suffolk Council sells former offices in Melton to developer

A council has sold its former offices that have been vacant for six years to a developer for housing. East Suffolk Council vacated the site on Melton Hill in Melton when it moved to nearby Riduna Park. It has sold 3.23-acre (1.3-hectare) plot to Essex building firm Rose for an...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Citrus County Chronicle

Q&A With Lance Hayes for Chiefland City Commission Seat 4 Campaign

Q: Do you think our main street/downtown area is healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?. A: While we have seen successful business development in the northern blocks of Main Street, the older, Southern areas have been less successful. That is due in part to aging infrastructure, so we need to consider investing there. Recent studies show that walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods provide both a high quality of life and a much better return on investment than sprawling, auto-dependent development. So, I would like over the next two years to explore the possibilities of a mixed-use walkable development adjacent to Main Street.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Turkey Oak bypass study moving along

The first phase of the Turkey Oak bypass study in Crystal River now has a projected completion date of June 2022. The second and final phase — which should determine whether Turkey Oak can handle the projected increase in vehicles given its current pavement conditions and how it would affect other roads in the area — is slated to be done by June 2023.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy