We are thinking of changing our Broadband provider which is Plusnet we are currently paying £47.61 a month and getting roughly 32 mBPS. I have just looked Virgin who will charge £24 for the first 18 months and it then will go up to £44 which is still less than we pay now and we would have the option to change again after the 18 months.I was wondering what anyone on here who uses Virgin thinks of them.We have been with Plusnet now since early 2019 but like everyone we need to cut corners with our expenditure and £24 would make a big difference to two pensioners .

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO