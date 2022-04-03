ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Cover picture for the articleLarry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in...

Catterly Blu
2d ago

He walked away because Larry Bird didn’t need, didn’t care and didn’t want Skip’s, or anyone else’s, validation and approval.

tom
2d ago

How Bayless has stayed on the air is a mystery. He has NEVER had any talent and has exposed his lack of knowledge for years.

Joseph M.
2d ago

Larry Bird is a Basketball Legend. Skip Bayless should identify as a woman. One of those sports commentators who has never had Any Sports Talent! Bird was a Victim of Racism by a Media and NBA that didn’t want to accept that Any White Man could Outplay Every Black Guy on the Court! Bayless carried Water for them all. Bird just dumped it on Skippy’s Head!

