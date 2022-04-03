ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Jury deliberations resume Monday in Whitmer kidnapping trial

By Chris Potter
wkzo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A jury will resume deliberations Monday in the case of four men...

wkzo.com

Comments / 2

Related
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Wkzo Am Fm
BBC

Gretchen Whitmer: FBI agent 'bomb-maker' in kidnap plot

Men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan's Democratic governor in 2020 sought to buy bombs with "IOUs", a court has heard. FBI agent Timothy Bates testified Monday that he had posed undercover as a bomb-maker and infiltrated the plotters' group. The group was "excited" to buy bombs, but did not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Jury to Weigh Fate of 4 Men Charged in Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

(Reuters) - A jury will begin deliberations on Monday in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in a case that pits domestic terrorism allegations against accusations of entrapment and prosecutorial overreach. In closing arguments on Friday, a government prosecutor described the men...
MICHIGAN STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Talking chaos, or plotting a conspiracy? The debate in the Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Few people took the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that swept the world in the spring of 2020 harder than far-right extremist Adam Fox. The burden of being unable to work out at shuttered gyms offended Mr. Fox to his core, so he took to recording Facebook videos to rant about what he viewed as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s tyrannical regime. Ms. Whitmer of Michigan, a Democrat, had mandated masks, canceled school and closed most commerce, and for militia movement members like Fox, she personified everything going so wrong in America.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KLST/KSAN

Jury begins deliberations in former SAPD Police Chief bribery trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE 10:00 p.m.) – The jury in the federal bribery and mail fraud trial for former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez will resume deliberations tomorrow morning. Carolyn McEnrue has more from Lubbock (see video above). Day 3 of the trial started with Vasquez testifying, becoming emotional at times, saying that he’d always […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy