ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best small box fan

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
WGN TV
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most energy-efficient ways to cool down a room or office is by a fan. Of the many different types of fans on the market today, the box fan remains an enduring classic for all situations. With a cheap...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even People with Multiple Vacuums Call This One Their Favorite — and It's Under $100 at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning the house is never an exceptionally pleasant activity, but it is something that needs to be done. And while we certainly can't make the task disappear for good, we can suggest some devices that will make your life a little easier, including the Orfeld Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
People

This 'Feather Light' Cordless Vacuum Is Comparable to a Dyson, and It's Over $100 Off at Amazon

If you've ever gotten frustrated from vacuuming the house with a cord trailing behind you, you'd hardly be alone. Using a cordless vacuum cleaner, on the other hand, provides you with so much more freedom, giving you the ability to get into those tough corners without having to unplug and replug the vacuum every time you run out of cord. And luckily, now you don't have to spend a lot of money to snag a powerful cordless vacuum.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Design#Bestreviews
Denver Channel

Give your garage door a major upgrade for just $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your garage door could use an aesthetic update, there’s a...
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Robb Report

This Sleek New 252-Foot Superyacht Has Two Fold-Down Floating Terraces

Click here to read the full article. Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest superyacht concept is a joyful ode to the studio’s home country. Named after the Swedish word for happiness, Lycka has been designed to bring seafarers unbridled bliss on the high seas via tasteful European styling, spacious living quarters and lavish amenities. The 252-footer, which was unveiled at the Palm Beach International Boat Show last week, was penned in partnership with noted German yard Nobiskrug as reported by Superyacht Times. Taking cues from classic Scandinavian design, she has an elegant exterior characterized by a long pointed bow and clean, sleek lines. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Cosmopolitan

10 Best Cooling Mattress Toppers That'll Work for Even the Hottest of Sleepers

Yeah, there's almost nothing worse than a hot and sweaty night of sleep. Constantly waking up to kick off your comforter or strip out of your pajamas or turn on the fan just isn't the move. Believe me! It doesn't have to be this way! From one hot sleeper to another, investing in a cooling mattress topper can be your saving grace.
HOME & GARDEN
hypebeast.com

SylvanSport’s GO Is a Spacious Camping Trailer With Room To Sleep Four

North Carolina-based SylvanSport has designed a spacious camping trailer for serious on-the-go travelers. The SylvanSport GO is a pop-up aluminum structure that includes storage space and has multiple dining and sleeping options. The versatile camper contains four main pieces of infrastructure: a storage box, equipment rack, gear deck and tent...
CARS
homedit.com

Tub Shower Combo: Take Your Bathroom Design To The Next Level

A tub shower combo might be the design element your bathroom is missing. Should you have a tub in your bathroom or should it be a shower? With tub to shower remodel ideas, don’t worry if you have limited space. There are plenty of small bathroom tub and shower...
HOME & GARDEN
WTAJ

Impress your guests with these fun backyard gadgets!

Steve Greenberg, Host of YouTube’s “What The Heck Is That?”, shares some unique outdoor gadgets and “s’more” tech perfect for spring and summer:. Thermacell® Mosquito Repellent — are a must-have if you’re planning to enjoy time outside with friends and family this spring and summer without mosquitoes. The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent, Rechargeable E-series E55 drives mosquitoes away at the push of a button. It creates a powerful 20-foot zone of protection, so you can enjoy your patio, lawn, pool, or deck without pesky mosquitoes this season. Within minutes, the heat-activated technology emits a scent-free, invisible repellent that drives away tough mosquitoes, including those that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. The Thermacell E-series is people and pet friendly, and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness. The Rechargeable E55 Mosquito Repeller runs for 5.5 hours on a single charge and long-lasting refills provide up to 40 hours of on-demand mosquito protection. Available for purchase at Thermacell.com for $39.99 at: www.Thermacell.com.
ELECTRONICS
WWLP 22News

Best black wicker patio furniture

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Long summer days are precious and rare. For just a few months, we get to relax outdoors with a cool beverage until the crickets come out. If you’re looking to make the most of them, what better way than to create a modern outdoor sanctuary with some black wicker patio furniture?
HOME & GARDEN
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy