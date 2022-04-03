ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Mass Shooting Leaves Six Dead

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California's Sacramento Police urged people to avoid a section of the city's downtown as officers investigate a shooting with multiple...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
Newsweek
Newsweek

860K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

787M+

Views

Follow Newsweek and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
BET

Family Of San Francisco Girl, 8, 'Devastated' After Body Found, Saying Death 'Could Have Been Avoided'

A manhunt is underway for a California man allegedly involved in an 8-year-old girl’s death that Child Protective Services could have prevented, her family says. Merced Police detectives discovered a child’s dead body Friday (March 11) at Dhante Jackson’s home in Merced, Calif., a police statement said. The Merced County Coroner’s Office is working on identifying the body that is believed to be the remains of Sophia Mason who was reported missing.
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Gavin Newsom
NBC News

Mayor of troubled Mexican town shot dead

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) — The mayor of a town in one of Mexico’s most troubled states was shot dead on Thursday near a soccer field just weeks after the government sent the armed forces to restore order in the area, authorities said. Federal authorities and officials...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Nightclub#Gun Violence
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Vice

‘If There Is No Body, There Is No Crime’: 21 Bodies Found in a Mass Grave

The discovery of 21 bodies this week in a clandestine grave in the northern Mexican state of Sonora happened thanks to an anonymous tip. A man told the group of women looking for their missing family members to take an excavator to the backyard of an ordinary-looking house in a low-income neighborhood in Ciudad Obregón, a six-hour drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
860K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy