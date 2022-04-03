How a Staten Island elementary school embraced flexibility to help students recover from the pandemic

Students at Public School 21 in Staten Island. Rose Abuin/New York Daily News/TNS

There’s little at Public School 21 on Staten Island’s north shore that’s set in stone — from staffing assignments down to classroom seating arrangements.

When administrators realized that students in second grade and kindergarten needed additional support, they shifted an extra teacher to each of those grades.

The same flexible philosophy applies to classroom seating: when kids get antsy, they can choose between a selection of non-traditional chairs ranging from bouncy exercise balls to beanbags.

“I always make the joke if you need to sit on top of the ceiling to learn and that’s what makes you feel good, by all means,” said Valerie Facciola, a third-grade teacher at P.S. 21.

Educators at P.S. 21 say flexibility is at the core of their approach to dealing with the extraordinary challenges of this school year — during which a majority of city students returned to school buildings for the first time in a year-and-a-half, carrying the academic and emotional scars of the pandemic.

There are some preliminary indications that their approach is working. P.S. 21 principal Anthony Cosentino said internal literacy assessments show that students — 85% of whom live in poverty — are reading at similar levels as before the pandemic, after levels dipped sharply last year. Staffers say behavioral incidents are down too, even after a spike at the beginning of the school year.

There are still enormous challenges ahead.

Last week’s state English Language Arts test will offer the first external assessment of kids’ reading levels. But educators say their students have made remarkable progress emotionally and academically since September, and hope their experiences can hold lessons for other schools managing the ongoing fallout of the pandemic.

“We’re able to see such growth from the beginning of the year,” said Facciola. “I am in awe of what the students are able to do now and where they came from.”

The school year got off to a slow start, at P.S. 21, like other city schools, with teachers spending much more time than usual practicing the basics.

Danielle DeFilippo, a veteran educator who is teaching second-grade, discovered that her students still hadn’t mastered foundational literacy skills like how to hold a pencil or pronounce vowel sounds — things they usually tackle in Kindergarten.

“The stamina just wasn’t there for them. Just being in the classroom,” she explained.

The flexible seating arrangements and non-traditional chairs, which allowed students to wiggle and squirm without disrupting the class, helped kids ease back into the routine of sitting class, DeFilippo said.

DeFilippo also praised a decision by school administrators to send an additional teacher to second-grade to reduce class size, which gave her more time to work one-on-one with children, including those with learning disabilities that went undiagnosed during the pandemic, she said.

Cosentino explained that P.S. 21 is one of 72 schools across the city participating in a pilot program to lower class sizes, and that school officials decided to assign the extra teachers to second-grade and Kindergarten because they suspected those students suffered the most severe learning loss.

Staffers at P.S. 21 credit Cosentino with relentlessly tracking down outside programs that bring additional money, resources, and training to the school — a boost that proved especially helpful this year.

Those outside initiatives include training for several teachers in an intensive, phonics-based literacy program called Orton-Gillingham that can help dyslexic kids learn to read, a curriculum that breaks down writing into manageable chunks, and a program sponsored by the United Federation of Teachers to train staff in conflict management .

Helping kids find healthy ways to deal with the outsized emotions that have bubbled up this school year — and productively resolve conflicts with each other after a year and a half with little practice — has been just as challenging as teaching the building blocks of literacy, staffers said.

The school tried to take the same flexible approach to behavior that they brought to academics.

Conflict was especially likely to break out during recess, teachers noticed, so the school decided to add structured games to get kids used to playing together respectfully.

“It was rough in the beginning,” said Melissa Neglia, a guidance counselor. “But within a week or two, it started to naturally flow. They were learning how to play with each other, resolve disagreements.”

The recess restructuring was part of a schoolwide shift to try to proactively deal with potential behavioral problems.

Each student was assigned to a club or support group that matched an interest or need — like a “breakfast club” led by an assistant principal for boys who struggled after arriving at school in the morning, or a bilingual lunchtime chat session for newly immigrated students who craved opportunities to speak in their first language.

“We have our check-in times... during those times when students have historically struggled,” said Kevin Hazzard, one of the school’s assistant principals. “We try to proactively support them… you can’t wait until a student is emotionally flooded to have that conversation.”

School staffers were quick to note that the flexible approach to behavior and academics could’ve never gotten off the ground without a trusting relationship between staff and administration that gave teachers license to make adjustments and experiment.

“If our administration sees that we’re pivoting and doing something different than what was planned, they know we’re doing it for a good reason,” said Samantha Bonanno, a counselor.

That trusting relationship took years to build, said Cosentino, and was forged in part through trainings from a teachers union initiative called Positive Learning Collaborative, which acts as a mediator between teachers and administrators and focuses on creating a positive school culture.

That trust trickles down and ripples outward, said first-grade teacher Arlinda Lela.

“The administration, they check in on us. We check in on each other, we check in on the kids, the kids check in on each other.”