Leonard Greene: Clarence Thomas’ conflicts highlight the integrity of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to being the first black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, but before senators move on with her historic confirmation, there is one more question she should be asked:

“If your spouse traded text messages with senior White House officials about a violent insurgency aimed at overthrowing the government would you recuse yourself from any consideration about whether such communication should be made public?”

There is only one acceptable answer: “Of course I would?”

Any judge who answers differently should probably not be allowed anywhere near the Supreme Court.

They shouldn’t even be allowed to take the tour.

Which brings us to Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife’s text messages are being scrutinized by a panel investigating last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a well-known right-wing activist, admitted she attended a Jan. 6, 2021 rally led by then-President Donald Trump. But says she did not storm the Capitol afterward and insists she “played no role” in planning the attack.

But she was knee-deep in Trump’s Big Lie, revealing that she exchanged dozens of text messages with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging Trump not to give up power peacefully.

In the past, Thomas has failed to properly disclose his wife’s income from political groups, and his wife has reportedly worked with groups that have business before the court.

A wife in that position creates a problem for a Supreme Court justice. That problem is compounded for Thomas when he weighs in from the bench on such business — or anything that has to do with Jan. 6.

Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court, was the lone dissenter in an 8 to 1 ruling rejecting a request by Trump to block the release of White House documents to the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Thomas sided with Trump.

Surprise, surprise.

America hasn’t seen a woman exercise this much influence over her husband since the Academy Awards.

Ginni Thomas, meanwhile, has publicly denied any conflict of interest between her right-wing activism and her husband’s court duties.

“Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” she told the conservative Washington Free Beacon last month.

Yeah, right. And Jada and Will haven’t talked about the Oscars.

Ginni Thomas’ text messages — and her husband’s refusal to sit this one out — have sparked calls in some circles for Clarence Thomas to resign. Progressive Democrats, like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said he should step down from the lifetime appointment or face impeachment.

That’s not going to happen.

Moderate lawmakers, like Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and others have a more practical approach.

“I do think he should recuse himself,” Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters. “The information we know right now raises serious questions about how close Justice Thomas and his wife were to the planning and execution of the insurrection.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had the best response.

When asked if Thomas should be impeached, she said, “I don’t think he should ever have been appointed.”

The Senate can’t fix that mistake, but it could clean up some of the mess by confirming Jackson to the court. The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider her nomination on Monday, but, sadly, the panel might be deadlocked.

“A tie vote doesn’t stop us,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-Ill.), the committee chairman said last week. “It slows us down on the floor for a few hours, but it doesn’t stop us.”

It has happened before.

In 1991, the judiciary committee, chaired by then Sen. Joe Biden, was deadlocked on a nominee, who was ultimately confirmed by the full Senate.

His name: Clarence Thomas.

The Senate should confirm her, too, and right that terrible wrong.