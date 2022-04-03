ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Leonard Greene: Clarence Thomas’ conflicts highlight the integrity of Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to being the first black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, but before senators move on with her historic confirmation, there is one more question she should be asked:

“If your spouse traded text messages with senior White House officials about a violent insurgency aimed at overthrowing the government would you recuse yourself from any consideration about whether such communication should be made public?”

There is only one acceptable answer: “Of course I would?”

Any judge who answers differently should probably not be allowed anywhere near the Supreme Court.

They shouldn’t even be allowed to take the tour.

Which brings us to Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife’s text messages are being scrutinized by a panel investigating last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a well-known right-wing activist, admitted she attended a Jan. 6, 2021 rally led by then-President Donald Trump. But says she did not storm the Capitol afterward and insists she “played no role” in planning the attack.

But she was knee-deep in Trump’s Big Lie, revealing that she exchanged dozens of text messages with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging Trump not to give up power peacefully.

In the past, Thomas has failed to properly disclose his wife’s income from political groups, and his wife has reportedly worked with groups that have business before the court.

A wife in that position creates a problem for a Supreme Court justice. That problem is compounded for Thomas when he weighs in from the bench on such business — or anything that has to do with Jan. 6.

Thomas, the longest-serving member of the court, was the lone dissenter in an 8 to 1 ruling rejecting a request by Trump to block the release of White House documents to the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Thomas sided with Trump.

Surprise, surprise.

America hasn’t seen a woman exercise this much influence over her husband since the Academy Awards.

Ginni Thomas, meanwhile, has publicly denied any conflict of interest between her right-wing activism and her husband’s court duties.

“Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” she told the conservative Washington Free Beacon last month.

Yeah, right. And Jada and Will haven’t talked about the Oscars.

Ginni Thomas’ text messages — and her husband’s refusal to sit this one out — have sparked calls in some circles for Clarence Thomas to resign. Progressive Democrats, like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said he should step down from the lifetime appointment or face impeachment.

That’s not going to happen.

Moderate lawmakers, like Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and others have a more practical approach.

“I do think he should recuse himself,” Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters. “The information we know right now raises serious questions about how close Justice Thomas and his wife were to the planning and execution of the insurrection.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had the best response.

When asked if Thomas should be impeached, she said, “I don’t think he should ever have been appointed.”

The Senate can’t fix that mistake, but it could clean up some of the mess by confirming Jackson to the court. The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider her nomination on Monday, but, sadly, the panel might be deadlocked.

“A tie vote doesn’t stop us,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, (D-Ill.), the committee chairman said last week. “It slows us down on the floor for a few hours, but it doesn’t stop us.”

It has happened before.

In 1991, the judiciary committee, chaired by then Sen. Joe Biden, was deadlocked on a nominee, who was ultimately confirmed by the full Senate.

His name: Clarence Thomas.

The Senate should confirm her, too, and right that terrible wrong.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Washington Examiner

Pelosi on Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Never thought he should have been appointed'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign but asserted that his wife Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to work to overturn the 2020 election raise ethical questions about whether he can preside over cases related to the Jan. 6 riot fairly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Former Olympian slams Ketanji Brown Jackson's refusal to define 'woman' amid Lia Thomas controversy

Eli Bremer, a candidate for U.S. Senate and former Olympian who helped Congress write Olympic Committee reform bills in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, condemned President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, for refusing to define the word "woman," claiming that her response raised a red flag amid contentious battles around transgender athletes and women's sports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Greene
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Conflict Of Interest#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
MarketRealist

If Justice Thomas Were Impeached, He'd Be the Second in History

As more of Ginni Thomas' activity on and around the January 6 insurrection comes into focus, many on the left are calling for the U.S. Senate to impeach her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The controversy centers on concerns Mrs. Thomas' political activism and alleged support of a campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election call into question her husband's ability to rule impartially on matters before the court, particularly those concerning the incident at the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Democrats are absolutely bungling this Clarence Thomas thing

At this point, it’s fairly incontrovertible that longtime right-wing operator Ginni Thomas, wife of arch-conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, used her position in the uppermost echelons of political power to not only gain access to former President Donald Trump, but to also actively help plan the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Whether her ability to influence policy within the Trump camp amounted to power player, or mere wannabe, her proximity to both the executive and judicial branches of government has placed her and her husband at the heart of a long-simmering controversy over Thomas’s role on the bench and his ability to be fair, impartial, and neutral in his judicial work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGRZ TV

Yes, a Supreme Court justice has been impeached before

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent text messages urging former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's debunked claims that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy