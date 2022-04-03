Preliminary Report on Misconduct in Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Released

A man was shot in the leg Thursday by a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy after approaching the officer with a weapon and refusing to comply. The sheriff’s office was notified by the New York State Office of Mental Health regarding one of their clients who failed to show up for a court-ordered evaluation and was allegedly mentally unstable and drinking alcohol while driving a car. After being located at a residence on Knickerbocker Road in the town of Ontario, the man approached the deputy with an unknown weapon and failed to comply. After two unsuccessful taser deployments, the deputy shot the man in his leg.

ONTARIO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO