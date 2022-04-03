ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County, NY

Preliminary Report on Misconduct in Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Released

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The preliminary report from the committee investigating misconduct allegations in the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has been made available to...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Ontario After Approaching Deputy Sheriff With Weapon

A man was shot in the leg Thursday by a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy after approaching the officer with a weapon and refusing to comply. The sheriff’s office was notified by the New York State Office of Mental Health regarding one of their clients who failed to show up for a court-ordered evaluation and was allegedly mentally unstable and drinking alcohol while driving a car. After being located at a residence on Knickerbocker Road in the town of Ontario, the man approached the deputy with an unknown weapon and failed to comply. After two unsuccessful taser deployments, the deputy shot the man in his leg.
ONTARIO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office offers lateral transfers, incentives to address staffing issue

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office hopes to rectify its staffing issue by offering lateral transfers to police officers across New York State. Any police officer in the state can apply to work for Ontario County Sheriff’s Office if they agree to become an Ontario County resident, according to WROC. Pay is based on experience. Incentives include a sign-on bonus, retention bonuses, and a take home patrol car for deputies, among other perks.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Ontario, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Woman who intentionally hit Trooper with U-Haul has been arrested for police chase before

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police say a woman intentionally hit a trooper with a U-Haul truck that was wanted in connection with another crime Friday morning. It started at around 8:15 a.m. on the New York State Thruway and on 490 at the Monroe-Ontario County line when the trooper attempted to stop the truck, but the driver made a U-turn and hit the trooper while he was standing outside his vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County man arrested after physical altercation

Police arrest a Richmond man following investigation into a disturbance. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Philip James Reynolds, 46, of Richmond for assault. It was discovered that Reynolds punched another person in the face causing serious physical injury. Reynolds was transported to the...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
WHEC TV-10

Troopers: Man arrested in Rochester for illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police Tuesday arrested a man in Rochester for illegally possessing a gun. Troopers and members of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) approached two "suspicious" men on Kosciusko Street just after 4 p.m. Troopers say one of the men ran off, and troopers...
ROCHESTER, NY
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FingerLakes1.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Auburn woman

Police say an Auburn woman was arrested following a traffic stop. According to.a news release, State Police in Auburn arrested Larissa L. Carter, 25, of Auburn for driving while intoxicated. Carter was initially stopped when state police observed her commit a traffic violation in the City of Auburn. Upon investigation,...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Arrested After Knife Incident in Penn Yan

A Steuben County man faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing following an incident Wednesday night on Lake Street in the village of Penn Yan. Zachary Waite is accused of brandishing a knife during an altercation that involved several people. The 30-year old Waite was brought to...
PENN YAN, NY
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Missing Ontario County Teenager Located

From the Victor Fire Department’s Facebook page:. VFD is happy that Adam was found this morning and returned home. Our firefighters, along with New York State Police, Ontario County Sheriff, Farmington Volunteer Fire Association and Fishers Fire District, participated in a large scale search for the teen overnight. Fire departments utilized ATVs to search the Auburn trail, the railroad, parks, golf courses, creeks, streams and every neighborhood in the area. Our Fire Chief coordinated and organized the response with Troopers at a joint command post.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man convicted for 1990 Chemung Co. murder released after serving 31-years

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Convicted murderer James K. Ward, 65, was released from Otisville Correctional after spending 31-years behind bars. According to NYSDOCCS, Ward was convicted of murder, attempted rape, and sexual abuse in 1991. He was sentenced to 25-to-life, and was granted parole on March 16th, 2022. According to...
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy