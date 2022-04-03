Preliminary Report on Misconduct in Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Released

From the Victor Fire Department’s Facebook page:. VFD is happy that Adam was found this morning and returned home. Our firefighters, along with New York State Police, Ontario County Sheriff, Farmington Volunteer Fire Association and Fishers Fire District, participated in a large scale search for the teen overnight. Fire departments utilized ATVs to search the Auburn trail, the railroad, parks, golf courses, creeks, streams and every neighborhood in the area. Our Fire Chief coordinated and organized the response with Troopers at a joint command post.
